Europa League round-up: Victories for Juventus and Feyenoord as Leverkusen claim draw with Union SG

Juventus took a small step towards the last four of the Europa League as Federico Gatti's goal in the second half secured the hosts a 1-0 victory over Portuguese side Sporting in the first leg of their quarter-final on Thursday.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri changed the formation that lost 2-1 to Lazio in Serie A on Saturday to a more attacking one with three forwards, but with limited success as their chances were few and far between.

The first chance fell to Federico Chiesa who fired an angled shot from inside the box that Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan parried away.

Sporting dominated much of the match and had chances to score in the first half. Captain Sebastian Coates had a shot saved by Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny before Gleison Bremer cleared a Nuno Santos effort off the line a few minutes later.

Juve's injury woes were further exacerbated by the replacement of Szczesny shortly before the break. The Poland international seemed unwell and held his chest before walking off and being replaced by Mattia Perin.

The club said after the match that Szczesny had not suffered any serious problems, with the player himself talking down the health scare.

"I am fine, I was a little anxious, but we did all the tests and everything is fine," Szczesny told Sky Sport Italia.

"I was scared, it had never happened to me before, I was struggling to breathe and it really worried me."

Substitute Dusan Vlahovic helped turned things around for the hosts after 73 minutes with a header that was blocked on the line by Coates, with Gatti bundling the rebound in from close range.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz hit an 82nd-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against visitors Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Wirtz, in top form since his return this year following a months-long injury break, fired in to cancel out Union's lead through Victor Boniface in the 51st and leave the tie open ahead of next week's return leg in Belgium.

The winner will face either Feyenoord or AS Roma in the semi-final.

Mats Wieffer scored the winner to earn hosts Feyenoord a 1-0 home victory over AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, after he had given away a first-half penalty.

Wieffer struck a bouncing half volley from outside the box in the 53rd minute to give the Dutch league leaders a narrow advantage to take into the return leg in the Italian capital.

It turned the night into a triumph for the 23-year-old, capped last month for the first time by the Netherlands, after he had conceded a penalty for tugging on Roma striker Tammy Abraham.

Lorenzo Pellegrini hit the 43rd minute spot-kick against the post to waste an opportunity for a potentially vital goal in a tightly contested tie at the Feyenoord Stadium.