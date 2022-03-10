Europa League round-up: Big win for Rangers as Barcelona held at home by Galatasaray

Red Star Belgrade players clash with stewards after they were stopped from going over to their fans following the Europa League Round of 16 first leg defeat to Rangers at Ibrox Park, Glasgow

Rangers put themselves firmly in the driving seat of their Europa League last-16 tie against Red Star Belgrade following an incident-packed 3-0 win at Ibrox.

Gers skipper James Tavernier slotted home a VAR-awarded penalty in the 11th minute of a remarkable first half and striker Alfredo Morelos doubled the lead with a driven shot four minutes later before Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor brilliantly saved an Aleksandar Katai penalty.

Katai had put the ball in the net twice in the first half, only to be thwarted by the offside flag, but he and his team-mates were again left shaking their heads in the 51st minute when defender Leon Balogun, back in for Borna Barisic, powered in a header from a Tavernier corner.

The Scottish champions continued to ride a second-half rollercoaster to the final whistle and can now look forward to the second leg next week at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where the possibility of an appearance in the last eight of a European competition for the first time in 14 years beckons.

Barcelona were held to a 0-0 home draw by Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday as Scottish side Rangers kept their momentum in the competition going with a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Barca bombarded Galatasaray with 14 goal attempts against only three from the Turkish side, who were indebted to 23-year-old Spanish goalkeeper Inaki Pena for several fine saves.

Galatasaray also made good chances with winger Kerem Akturkoglu a constant threat to the Barca defence with his pace and range of skills.

In Bergamo, Atalanta fought back to beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in a frantic match. Charles Aranguiz scored an early opener for the German side, but Colombian Luis Muriel set up Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky for the equaliser 15 minutes later.

Malinovsky twice provided assists for Muriel to put Atalanta 3-1 ahead before Moussa Diaby pulled one back for Leverkusen.

Braga defeated AS Monaco 2-0 thanks to goals from Abel Ruiz and Vitor Oliveira.

West Ham's first European knock-out tie in over 40 years ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat by serial Europa League winners Sevilla.

A second-half goal by Moroccan forward Munir, who was only in the starting line-up after Ivan Rakitic was injured in the warm-up, settled the first leg in the Spanish side's favour.

Sevilla will host the final at their Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on May 18.

Meanwhile, in the Europa Conference League, Leicester City enjoyed a 2-0 Round of 16 first leg win over French side Rennes at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Marc Albrighton and Kelechi Iheanacho did the damage for Brendan Rodgers' side.