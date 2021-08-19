| 14.6°C Dublin

Euro round-up: Narrow win for Rangers as Aberdeen beaten

Alfredo Morelos scored Rangers winner against Alashkert

Alfredo Morelos' goal gave 10-man Rangers a 1-0 win over Armenian side Alashkert in their Europa League play-off first leg at Ibrox.

John Lundstram was shown a second yellow card for a foul in the 43rd minute, 10 minutes after receiving the initial booking.

Morelos then put Steven Gerrard's team in front with a 67th-minute strike having been teed up by James Tavernier.

In the Europa Conference League play-offs, Aberdeen lost 1-0 to Qarabag on a poor pitch in Baku, a contest that saw Dons defender Andy Considine carried off on a stretcher early on.

Jaime Romero subsequently put the hosts ahead with a strike on the half-hour mark. St Johnstone drew 1-1 away against LASK, with Chris Kane having put the Perth side ahead in the 17th minute.

The Austrians replied via a 60th-minute Mamoudou Karamoko penalty following Jamie McCart's foul on Thomas Goiginger.

