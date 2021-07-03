'We are on the right path' - Harry Kane calls on England to keep focus for Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal in the Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Ukraine

England captain Harry Kane sounded the rallying cry for his exuberant side last night, as his two goals helped to fire his side into a Euro 2020 semi-final.

Kane's two goals were accompanied by goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, as England sealed a semi-final place against Denmark at their Wembley home on Wednesday night.

Now Kane has urged his England team-mates to seize the moment and go one better than they managed at the 2018 World Cup, when they lost in the semi-finals against Croatia.

"What a great performance in a big, big game," said Kane. "We were favourites to win this game and there was a lot of pressure on us, but we delivered the result.

"Now we have a big semi-final coming up, but we are on the right path. We have to recover now and make sure we get ready for Denmark.

"It's about getting over the line now, taking that next step and that's what we have got to do on Wednesday.

"This is where we wanted to be. We set out a vision before the World Cup of what we want to achieve. We are knocking it off step by step. The World Cup was great but we fell short, we had a good run in the Nations League. Now we're in another semi-final.

"It's about getting over the line, the next step that we have got to do on Wednesday. The job is not done yet. There's a lot more football to play.

"I'm proud to lead this team and hopefully we can get through to a European final on Wednesday."

Maguire did his best to downplay England's Euro 2020 chances, as the momentum behind Gareth Southgate's side moved into overdrive.

"I don't want to be a party pooper, but we can't get carried away because we have another big game coming up," said the Manchester United centre-back.

"We have great belief in the dressing room. The first half was tough. We got the early goal we wanted but they caused us some problems with their change of shape.

"The second goal settled us down a lot and from there we controlled the game. The third and fourth were deserved on the night. It was an impressive performance. We now have to rest and recover.

"It is hard to soak it up when you have another big coming and you know who you are playing and when. The dressing room will be a great atmosphere tonight and then we will wake up tomorrow and be focused again. This group are not settling for a semi-final, we want to go further."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand paid tribute to Maguire, as he suggested he is perfectly suited to international football.

"Harry Maguire looks so comfortable at international football," Ferdinand told the BBC.

"In an England shirt he looks like a man mountain to me. He comes out with the ball and picks the right passes.

"He always try to come out, bring someone to him and then play the ball and that is the difference, he wants to commit someone and that is the difference between him and other centre-backs."

Liverpool captain Henderson scored his first England goal in his 62nd international appearance, as he saluted a stunning win.

“It was a great performance,” said the midfielder who was a second half substitute for Declan Rice.

“There is a real bond in this squad and the lads who have not played so often have been outstanding.

“I feel as though we are ready now to take the next step and get to the final, but it’s going to be a tough test against Denmark as we know they are a very good side.

“Now we are going into the biggest game of our lives on Wednesday and we want to get to the final.”