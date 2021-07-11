Watch: Violent scenes at Wembley as ticketless England fans invade stadium

The Red Arrows fly by ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

A number of ticketless England fans forced their way into Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020, Metropolitan police have confirmed.

Although UEFA and the Football Association have denied reports fans had managed to gain entry to the stadium without tickets, videos posted online showed supporters breaching security cordons.

One video shows supporters fighting as violence breaks out on the stadium concourse.

The Metropolitan Police said the force has been working with Wembley’s security staff to prevent further breaches at the stadium.

Well thats just a flat out lie pic.twitter.com/YXkR3Wl1Mx — Karl Davis (@K_DavisB88) July 11, 2021

Febrile atmosphere at Wembley. This is near the main entrance to Club Wembley a few minutes ago where it looked like a group of fans broke through the security cordon. Stewards currently chasing people around. Not sure they’ll get all the way to the wine and canapés pic.twitter.com/YTIx8eQLz2 — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) July 11, 2021

“Earlier this afternoon there was a breach of security at Wembley Stadium, which resulted in a small number of people getting into the stadium without a ticket,” a statement said.

“Officers worked closely with security officials to prevent any further breaches.

“We will also support action by Wembley Stadium officials to identify those without tickets and eject them.”

A Wembley Stadium spokesperson said: “There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.

“We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected.”

Tournament organisers UEFA said everything remains “under control” and no-one could enter the stadium without a ticket.

An FA spokesperson added: “We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police.

“Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”