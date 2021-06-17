Watch: Emotional moment in Denmark vs Belgium as game stops in 10th minute to applaud Christian Eriksen

Denmark fans react after the ball is kicked out in the 10th minute of the match to applaud Denmark's Christian Eriksen who remains in hospital after collapsing during the match between Denmark and Finland last Saturday. REUTERS/Stuart Franklin

What a tribute to Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark midfielder is still recovering in hospital after his shocking cardiac arrest last Saturday during his country's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland. Tonight, Denmark take on Belgium and his team-mates produced a sensational opening salvo to take the lead through Yussuf Poulsen.

That was followed by an emotional tribute in the stadium, with Belgium putting the ball out of play at the ten-minute mark to allow everyone in the ground, including the players, pay tribute to Eriksen.

It is not yet known whether the Inter Milan playmaker will be able to resume his career, with news today that he is to be fitted with a defibrillator implant.

Medics continue to work to identify what caused his cardiac arrest and have chosen to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

Providing an update on his status on Thursday, Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said: “After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter).

“This device is necessary after cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

“Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment.

“We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy (in) the following time.”