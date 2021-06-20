Wales through to Euro 2020 knockout stages despite defeat to Italy

Wales' Gareth Bale reacts after Ethan Ampadu received a red card by referee Ovidiu Alin Hategan in the Euro 2020 Group A clash with Italy at Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Italy topped their group in the European Championship after a third straight win on Sunday, with a first-half goal from Matteo Pessina giving them a 1-0 victory over 10-man Wales, who also advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

The Italians had already guaranteed their progress, while Wales secured a berth too by finishing ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. The Swiss, who could still advance as one of the four best third-placed teams, beat Turkey 3-1 in Baku.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini made eight changes to rest most of his first-choice starters, but Italy still dominated and missed several chances either side of Pessina's 42nd-minute goal, when he steered a low Marco Verratti free kick into the far corner.

Welsh centre back Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute for stamping on Federico Bernadeschi's foot, and Wales then missed their best chance of an equaliser in the 74th when Gareth Bale volleyed over the bar from close range.

Italy will next face the runners-up of Group C, while Wales will take on the runners-up of Group B.

Meanwhile in the other Group A game, Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice to lead Switzerland to a 3-1 win against Turkey to keep their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive.

Turkey exit the competition after a third straight defeat while the Swiss hope to progress to the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams after finishing level with second-placed Wales on four points but behind on goal difference.

Haris Seferovic opened the scoring for Switzerland in the sixth minute when he took a pass from Steven Zuber before pivoting and driving a left-footed shot into the net from just outside the penalty area.

Switzerland doubled their lead in the 26th minute after Zuber picked up a blocked shot and slipped it to Shaqiri who took a touch and then unleashed a vicious long-range shot that gave the sprawling keeper no chance.

He doubled his tally in the 68th minute when he swept home a cross on the counter, minutes after Irfan Can Kahveci had pulled a goal back for Turkey.