Vindication once again as biggest gamble yet pays off for Gareth Southgate

When Gareth Southgate was named England manager, plenty of sceptics thought him an uninspired choice. To some he was a “yes man”. Others saw him as a Football Association (FA) “blazer” who would lack the necessary backbone.

If England supporters did not know it already, they will now appreciate all those preconceptions could not be further from the truth. It has been a long time since England had such a single-minded leader who is prepared to thrive or fail on his own terms.

Every big decision Southgate has taken in this tournament has been challenged. Had some of his calls gone wrong, they would have been career-defining. Forget the FA saying he was going to stay in charge no matter what happened against Germany.

“You know if you change the shape and pick certain personnel over others that if it goes wrong, you’re dead,” Southgate said after the game.

He is right. That is why he deserves so much acclaim in victory. Southgate’s pre-match and in-game strategy was fundamental to the outcome.

Not for the first time in the last three weeks, sticking to his beliefs and gut instincts was rewarded. Before the tournament, there was a clamour for Southgate to pick Jack Grealish. He bided his time, introducing Grealish when he thought it right.

Prior to Raheem Sterling’s match-winning performance against Croatia in the first game, there were some querying if his Manchester City form merited a starting place. Southgate did not entertain leaving out his most consistent player of the past two years. He has been rewarded by Sterling being England’s player of the tournament, and potentially the star player of Euro 2020.

Southgate also ignored the demands to play Jadon Sancho, or leave out one of his deep-lying midfielders. And in the first few games he showed he was prepared to substitute captain Harry Kane.

Against Germany, Southgate ignored public opinion to take his biggest gamble yet. While a nation demanded he attack, Southgate sacrificed an attacking midfielder and reverted to three centre-backs. You can imagine how he would have been accused of over-caution had it backfired.

Even with the tie poised at 0-0 on 69 minutes, Southgate’s first substitution was divisive. Bukayo Saka contributed well again, so although we all wanted to see Grealish come on, few would have hooked the Arsenal youngster.

Whether you agree with this manager’s selections and tactics or not, as a package these decisions demonstrate Southgate possesses one of the most important characteristics of any coach working at the highest level. He is always true to himself. He does not play to the public gallery, unlike previous managers.

Southgate is never influenced by the media when picking his team. Add that to the list of bad habits he witnessed in some of the England managers he played for, and vowed never to repeat.

His determination to stand and fall by what he believes to be right for this England side has already carried them to a World Cup semi-final. It might take them even further in this tournament.

Having said all that, England did not come into this competition to reach a quarter-final, so for all the applause afforded Southgate and his players today, let’s not shy away from the lingering, pressing issues.

The longer England are in with a chance of winning it, the more Southgate has to find an answer to the Kane problem. Anyone who says it was eradicated after Kane scoring in the final moments must know that camouflaged the flaws of the previous 86 minutes.

Kane’s late goal gave the result a polish. Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Jurgen Klinsmann spoke afterwards about what a goal does for a striker. They know what they are talking about and I hope they are right and Kane is re-energised. It is going to be difficult for England to end their 55-year wait for silverware if he isn’t. My concerns about Kane have nothing to do with his goal return. He has not been contributing enough in general play.

Germany’s Mats Hummels, a centre-back in the twilight of his career, had his easiest game of the tournament, Kane’s lack of movement or physical presence making him a passenger when the game was in the balance.



Nobody analysing the match can fail to see it was the dynamism offered by Sterling, helped by the connection with Saka and then Grealish, which supplied England with the decisive moments. From the first whistle, Sterling was England’s leader, urging Luke Shaw to help press the German defence.

England must take care not to let the euphoria of victory distract them from that ahead of quarter-final in Rome, a match they will be favourites to win but will have vastly different characteristics. The pressure only intensifies now.

Two weeks ago, reaching the semi-final was a big ask. Because of the favourable draw, failing to get to the final will be considered a disappointment. That is a whole new level of expectation.

What I admire about Southgate is he will definitely change the system again. We will not see three-centre-backs in Rome. But there is nothing predictable about the personnel in his line-ups.

For the next four days, debate will centre on who should be selected to help inspire England to consecutive major semi-finals.

Just like on the final whistle at Wembley, the noise will be deafening. It is guaranteed that Gareth Southgate will not be listening. He will be leading, not following.