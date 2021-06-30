| 11.7°C Dublin

Vindication once again as biggest gamble yet pays off for Gareth Southgate

Jamie Carragher

England boss had stength of character to ignore public pressure and take his biggest gamble yet

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates victory over Germany at Wembley. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Expand

When Gareth Southgate was named England manager, plenty of sceptics thought him an uninspired choice. To some he was a “yes man”. Others saw him as a Football Association (FA) “blazer” who would lack the necessary backbone.

If England supporters did not know it already, they will now appreciate all those preconceptions could not be further from the truth. It has been a long time since England had such a single-minded leader who is prepared to thrive or fail on his own terms.

Every big decision Southgate has taken in this tournament has been challenged. Had some of his calls gone wrong, they would have been career-defining. Forget the FA saying he was going to stay in charge no matter what happened against Germany.

