The international making of Declan Rice: His rise through Ireland's ranks and departure to England

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Daniel McKenna still clearly remembers the first time he met Declan Rice.

It was a training camp in London for the group of Irish underage internationals born in the year 1999, with matches against Reading’s youths part of the itinerary.

The bulk of the party were familiar with each other from their collective rise through the schoolboy scene at home, but as they moved into U-15 level and international recognition, different accents were dropped into the mix.

