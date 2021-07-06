The international making of Declan Rice: His rise through Ireland's ranks and departure to England

Daniel McKenna still clearly remembers the first time he met Declan Rice.

It was a training camp in London for the group of Irish underage internationals born in the year 1999, with matches against Reading’s youths part of the itinerary.

The bulk of the party were familiar with each other from their collective rise through the schoolboy scene at home, but as they moved into U-15 level and international recognition, different accents were dropped into the mix.

Wolves-bound Belvedere product McKenna was a captain and ever-present in Irish squads from U-15 to U-19 level, so he saw a lot of players coming and going.

Anthony Scully, the English-born son of former Irish U-21 international Tony, was the first overseas-raised player to be introduced. The next batch of fresh faces would include one of Scully’s West Ham team-mates whose Irish heritage had been uncovered by FAI talent scout Mark O’Toole.

“There were three lads introduced together at the same time,” says McKenna. “Kian Flanagan from Crystal Palace, Canice Carroll from Oxford and Declan Rice. I goayt on better with the other two more so than I did with Declan. I think some of the other lads would say the same.

“We would always have conversations with each other and we felt if there was one person that would change nationality, it was Declan. Maybe it was because he was one of the better players. Maybe it was the way he was himself. He just seemed so English.”

McKenna can’t quite put his finger on what it was. Scully, who is now with Lincoln City and knocking on the door of Stephen Kenny squads, had an ability to switch between a Dublin and a London accent depending on his company.

There’s a recollection of Rice contacting the absent Scully for a FaceTime call in front of the rest of the group. The discussion was just out of sync with the tone of the general dressing-room chat. Flanagan and Carroll just seemed to slot into the Irish vibe better.

As the 1999 generation aged, they went in a variety of directions. McKenna and a number of the original panel dropped off, while a greater number of UK-born options filtered into the ranks. Rice was bumped up to an U-21 dressing-room where a large number had been recruited via eligibility rules.

With the anthem singing and the badge kissing, there was a degree of shock when he jumped ship. McKenna felt his first impression was vindicated.

Yet the defection left a lot of other people wondering if they had been duped by the English star in waiting.

* * * * *

Fast forward to March 2018 and Ireland have just played an international friendly in Turkey that was unremarkable with the exception of a brilliant debut by Rice.

Irish staff who watched an emotional embrace between the teenager and his father Sean (who was given access to the tunnel area by the FAI) concluded that there no way this kid would be going anywhere. To this day, they believe the feelings they were watching were real.

A theme of Rice’s rise through the Irish ranks is the extent to which he seemed to be fully invested in the highs and the lows. Insiders recall his ‘inconsolable’ state in March 2017, when Tom Mohan’s U-19 side missed out on the European Championships via goal difference, despite registering a win over Belgium.

McKenna remembers another occasion where Rice was “absolutely buzzing” in the dressing-room after a major contribution to a big win, speaking about his dead grandparents and his pride and devotion to the cause.

He was a centre-half for Ireland until the jump to U-21 level, and his ability was apparent to his team-mates, even if it took a while for hype to build in the press. Current Ireland senior international Dara O’Shea, another 1999 player, was his defensive partner.

“He was so calm, so composed,” recalls McKenna, who is now rebuilding his career with Athlone Town. “He could defend, he could get about the pitch. The way we would play would be to get it out to the wide players, hit the 40-yard diagonals and he was comfortable with that. He was a very good player and with him alongside Dara, you were always confident.”

The buzz grew as he progressed through the ranks.

Martin O’Neill invited Rice to a senior training camp in Fota Island in May 2017, just after his Premier League debut. The arrangement was that he would only be coming into train before the squad headed off to the United States to play Mexico.

He impressed and O’Neill quickly enquired if it would be possible to bring Rice to America, but it wasn’t feasible due to summer plans the player already had in place at that stage.

Ireland were immersed in the attempt to reach the World Cup in Russia and Rice returned to the U-21 squad in the autumn. This was the period where O’Neill’s critics say the player should have been capped, with a home qualifier over Moldova flagged as a missed opportunity.

It wasn’t a major talking point around the camp, though, with a tunnel vision around the climax of the campaign. The shuddering play-off defeat to Denmark was a crunch point in the O’Neill era. His standing was on the slide in 2018 as Rice was drafted in for the Turkish training camp and friendly.

Football-wise, his quality stood out a mile. But there’s a view that integrating the newcomer to the camp was an area where eyes were taken off the ball. Rice was comfortable around the U-21 age group and flew back from Turkey to play in the qualifying win over Azerbaijan, where his badge kissing was caught on camera.

On the week away, he was a tad more isolated. He was the youngest member of the group by three years. One FAI source suggests that, in hindsight, bringing his West Ham team-mate and friend Josh Cullen away on the same trip might have made sense.

“Squads were welcoming, but for a young fella it could be intimidating,” says the source. With no friends from his peer group in his presence, Rice spent a lot of time in his room or on his laptop. There’s a recollection of the independently minded Rice complaining to hotel staff about the air conditioning in his room.

Most players would have just turned to the FAI employees to sort these things out.

With his status at club level growing, Rice was called back in for the summer games with France and the USA, where the squad was even more experienced. He was the youngest by four years, with a bigger gap to the majority of the players present. Off the pitch, he wasn’t on the same wavelength.

“He was a bit detached, but he was a young lad,” says one squad member. “Lads would have sat around chatting after breakfast and lunch, but he would have bounced in and out and gone back to his room. There would have been a settled squad and banter between the players and the staff who were predominantly Irish. Maybe he didn’t get some of it.

“In hindsight, maybe people should have realised that they needed to get people around him more and help him settle and be a part of it. The other side of it is that he was head and shoulders above some of the players there and our set-up was a bit disjointed at that stage.”

That’s a polite way of putting it.

This was the gathering where Roy Keane had run-ins with Jon Walters and Harry Arter over niggling injuries that were keeping them out of training. The row with Arter started at the training ground and spilled over to the hotel, leaving an atmosphere hanging over the group.

Rice did spend time with Arter in that camp (there’s a YouTube video where Rice, Arter and gamer David Meyler are playing FIFA in the hotel) and he was in the room for a Keane outburst in a discussion that was meant to clear the air but ended up clouding it even further.

There was a dressing-room view that O’Neill needed to deal with the issue and players felt this was the reason for a team meeting being called upon arrival in Paris for the French encounter. But the matter wasn’t addressed and the stench lingered.

Rice had a first-hand view of a regime that seemed to be running out of steam, but FAI sources who would be critical of how that window was handled would still question the oft-repeated view that the episode turned the player off Ireland.

Instead, they believe the turning point was the swift invitation from Gareth Southgate to St George’s Park as part of a process where stars of the future such as Jadon Sancho and Rice’s best friend Mason Mount were made to feel involved.

This approach came before Rice went on holidays to Dubai and got caught up in the excitement of watching England reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Before these Euros kicked off, Rice said his mind was made up at that stage.

The emphatic statements and his fervour for the English mission has wound up a few people on this side of the water who remember his Irish passion. And it was another eight months before he definitively nailed his colours to the mast.

McKenna liked Rice as a person but isn’t a major fan of his tub-thumping TV interviews.

“He was a lovely bloke, and he’s so bubbly on the camera, but you don’t know whether it’s 100pc,” he says. “The surprising thing for me was that he pulled on the Ireland jersey three times.”

* * * * *

Was it all an act then? Did he just tell everybody what they wanted to hear?

Alfie Lewis is well-placed to answer the question. He’s an Englishman in Ireland, now a full-time St Patrick’s Athletic player following his release from West Ham.

Lewis is another 1999 baby and was with West Ham from the age of eight. Rice joined the academy at 14 after rejection from Chelsea and the pair went to school together. He can still picture the impressive newcomer’s first training session.

He is able to give a genuine opinion on the character of the man of the moment, and if the million-words-a-minute gushing enthusiasm when a microphone is shoved in front of his face tallies with the behind-the-scenes reality.

“That literally is him,” he asserts. “He was always so positive about things, a bubbly character. I was with him the whole way up and every day he was like that in school. Cracking jokes and being the funny one, the silly one. That’s the way he is every day. But then he’d go on the training pitch and have that serious side where he wanted to improve. He worked hard.

“He got better and better as he went up the ages, and took everything in his stride. I never had that conversation with him about Ireland or England because he was in the first team when he made that decision.

“But when he was at underage level with us, he was always going away with Ireland and he loved that at the time.”

There was never any suggestion the Irish experiences were a means to an end. And that’s the sincere view of a number of staff who encountered Rice on the FAI beat. The departure was a confluence of factors; Ireland’s ill-timed struggles and generation gap compared with Southgate’s vision for a talented conveyor belt undoubtedly contributed. Then there was the club and agent preference to go the English route. Still, the switch wouldn’t have happened if Rice wasn’t drawn to pulling on the English jersey.

“The thing that complicated it was that he was so full-on with the Irishness,” says one FAI source. “Now he’s doing it with England. Some people say he’s two-faced, but he was fully committed to Ireland. I don’t believe that was fake. He had the right to change his mind.”

There’s no doubt his back catalogue of quotes will be trotted out in the future. Rice will shrug it off. He never gave anyone the impression he was a deep thinker. His attention span was centred around living in the moment and his media utterances on his big switch have validated that assessment.

As he stands on the verge of his finest hour, his lengthy Irish chapter is a tangled web of what-ifs and if-onlys.