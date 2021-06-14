'Thank you, I won't give up' - Christian Eriksen releases first statement since cardiac arrest

Denmark's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during Saturday's Euro 2020 Group B match between against Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen prior to his collapse due to a cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen has released his first statement since his collapsing with cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland last Saturday.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan ace said this morning: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened.

"I want to say thank you all for what you did for me."

Eriksen's condition today has been described as stable and "good" by the Danish FA since his on-pitch collapse.

"We are in touch with him. We were in touch with him yesterday and today. (His) condition is the same as yesterday, stable, good," Jakob Hoeyer, communications director at the Danish football association, told reporters on Monday.

Denmark's players were visibly shaken after Christian Eriksen's collapse during their Euro 2020 game against Finland

Denmark's players were visibly shaken after Christian Eriksen's collapse during their Euro 2020 game against Finland

Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba said Eriksen's collapse brought back painful memories of his own cardiac arrest and that the Dane's toughest challenge in recovering from the incident will be a mental one.

Muamba, who collapsed on the pitch in an FA Cup match in 2012 and was technically dead for 78 minutes, said it took him more than a year to come to terms with the incident, which forced him to retire at the age of 24.

"It's too early to know about his physical health, but I can share something of the mental battle which, in many ways, is the toughest part of the journey ahead," Muamba wrote in his column for The Time.

"My advice is to take a step back and take all the time he needs because it will definitely affect him mentally, and his family.

"That worry plays in your head, whatever the doctors tell you. It's not easy to get over."

Muamba said Eriksen's team mates, who shielded him from the crowd and cameras as he received CPR on the field, would also need support.

"They didn't know if their friend was going to survive," Muamba added. "I thought the way the Denmark players surrounded him to protect him was amazing to witness."

Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup match.

Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest during a televised FA Cup match.

Sanjay Sharma of St. George's University of London, Eriksen's cardiologist at former club Tottenham Hotspur, said the Inter Milan playmaker will have to decide if he wants to resume playing but strict federal laws in Italy might stop him.

"In Italy, the laws are very, very strict, and I understand that it would be against the law for him to now play competitive sport in Italy," Sharma said.

"Other countries are a little bit more liberal and respect the autonomy of the athlete, so at best he may get a defibrillator put in and be allowed to play in some countries.

"But in most situations like this, it's a career-ending situation." (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru;Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Meanwhile, it has emerged Netherlands defender Daley Blind considered missing his country's opening game at the European Championship after the heart attack his former club team mate Eriksen suffered.

But Blind, who had heart problems himself last year, decided to take to the field and broke down in tears after being substituted midway through the second half of the 3-2 win over Ukraine in the Group C match on Sunday.

"Yesterday had a huge impact on me, never mind the fact that I know Christian well as a friend," Blind said of the drama in Copenhagen where Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's match against Finland after suffering a heart attack.

"The situation for him is terrible. Of course, I have also experienced a few things in that area, so that I had to overcome a mental hurdle to play today," added the 31-year-old Blind, who was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in 2019 after he suffered a dizzy spell playing for Ajax Amsterdam in a Champions League game against Valencia.

He was fitted with a pacemaker that treats dangerously abnormal heart rhythms but it failed while he was playing in a friendly last August and he collapsed again - although it was later described as a one-off incident.