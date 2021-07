Raheem Sterling has shone at Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Euro 2020 concludes as England take on Italy in the final on Sunday. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the tournament’s memorable moments in images.

Harry Kane scored the winning goal as England beat Denmark in extra time to reach the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Kane scored the winning goal as England beat Denmark in extra time to reach the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Gareth Southgate has been the inspiration behind England's success (Nick Potts/PA)

Manager Gareth Southgate has been the inspiration behind England's success (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane (centre) was also on target in a memorable last-16 victory over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane (centre) was also on target in a memorable last-16 victory over Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was a far cry from Kane's subdued performance in the group game against Scotland, in which he was substituted (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was a far cry from Kane's subdued performance in the group game against Scotland, in which he was substituted (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raheem Sterling, here celebrating his winning goal against the Czech Republic, has been a key player for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raheem Sterling, here celebrating his winning goal against the Czech Republic, has been a key player for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Maguire was among the goalscorers against Ukraine in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Maguire was among the goalscorers against Ukraine in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)

Jorginho (right) casually rolled home the winning spot-kick as Italy beat Spain in a semi-final penalty shoot-out (Nick Potts/PA)

Jorginho (right) casually rolled home the winning spot-kick as Italy beat Spain in a semi-final penalty shoot-out (Nick Potts/PA)

Roberto Mancini has been the man behind Italy's run to the final (Nick Potts/PA)

Roberto Mancini has been the man behind Italy's run to the final (Nick Potts/PA)

The return of fans in significant numbers as coronavirus restrictions ease has brought vibrancy to the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

The return of fans in significant numbers as coronavirus restrictions ease has brought vibrancy to the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scotland fans made plenty of noise at Wembley for their group game against England (Nick Potts/PA)

Scotland fans made plenty of noise at Wembley for their group game against England (Nick Potts/PA)

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall had a moment to forget when he was beaten from long range by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall had a moment to forget when he was beaten from long range by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum McGregor (left) scored Scotland's only goal of the tournament in a 3-1 loss to Croatia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum McGregor (left) scored Scotland's only goal of the tournament in a 3-1 loss to Croatia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Luka Modric scored a stunning goal against the Scots in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Luka Modric scored a stunning goal against the Scots in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Wales reached the last 16 with an impressive win over Turkey in Baku, Aaron Ramsey scoring their opening goal (PA)

Wales reached the last 16 with an impressive win over Turkey in Baku, Aaron Ramsey scoring their opening goal (PA)

Gareth Bale was unable to work his magic as Wales were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark (PA)

Gareth Bale was unable to work his magic as Wales were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark (PA)

Denmark's run to the last four was fuelled by emotion after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their first game. Kasper Schmeichel celebrated with gusto after the last-16 win over Wales (PA)

Denmark's run to the last four was fuelled by emotion after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their first game. Kasper Schmeichel celebrated with gusto after the last-16 win over Wales (PA)

Spain ended Croatia's run with a 5-3 victory in the last 16 (Stuart Franklin/AP/Press Association Images)

Spain ended Croatia's run with a 5-3 victory in the last 16 (Stuart Franklin/AP/Press Association Images)

Kevin De Bruyne's tournament ended as Belgium were eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals (Matthias Schrader/AP/Press Association Images)

Kevin De Bruyne's tournament ended as Belgium were eliminated by Italy in the quarter-finals (Matthias Schrader/AP/Press Association Images)

Jurgen Sommer made the crucial save as Switzerland produced a shock to beat world champions France on penalties (Daniel Mihailescu/AP/Press Association Images)

Jurgen Sommer made the crucial save as Switzerland produced a shock to beat world champions France on penalties (Daniel Mihailescu/AP/Press Association Images)