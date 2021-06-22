Southgate wrong not to let Kane reboot ahead of last 16

Gareth Southgate has confirmed Harry Kane will start, but as I wrote after the goalless draw with Scotland, I would have given him a rest to prepare for the last 16. If Kane scores, many will say he has “proved people wrong”.

Football has evolved beyond the point where a striker’s performance is judged solely on whether he scored. It is the general play for 90 minutes which must be of the highest standard. That is what the top coaches judge.

The days when converting a penalty or scoring a tap-in is considered “job done” are long over. Kane doing so against the Czech Republic will be no measure of form for the rest of the tournament unless the overall level improves.

Elsewhere, it makes sense to bring in Harry Maguire to get him up to speed for the rest of the competition. Kyle Walker’s experience was missed against Scotland, and I do not think Reece James did enough to keep him out. As well as Kieran Trippier played against Croatia, Luke Shaw is worth persisting with for his attacking threat because England are sure to have more possession against the Czechs. If Jordan Henderson is not involved tonight, the question will have to be asked whether it made sense to include him in the squad. Give the Liverpool captain an hour alongside Declan Rice and gauge where his level is. That does not mean Kalvin Phillips will not come back in for the round of 16, but will at least allow Southgate to be clearer about his options for the rest of the competition. Jack Grealish’s time has come. I was torn between playing Phil Foden more centrally or sticking with Mason Mount, and I would have gone for Mount before the news emerged that he had to isolate due to coming into contact with Billy Gilmour. On that basis, Foden comes in. Sterling has to keep his place. England need his raw pace, although switching him from the left to the right is not ideal. I do not understand the clamour for Jadon Sancho to start. Who for? The nation is demanding Grealish, and how can Sterling be dropped after all he has produced for England? He has arguably been the best player of the Southgate era. Sancho is yet to replicate his club form for country to justify replacing Sterling. There are five changes in my XI. It is about getting players up to speed, bringing freshness, and – with England having a foot in the next round – making sure those who come back are refreshed.

Read More