| 7.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Southgate wrong not to let Kane reboot ahead of last 16

England's Harry Kane. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Expand

Close

England's Harry Kane. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty

England's Harry Kane. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty

England's Harry Kane. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Jamie Carragher

Gareth Southgate has confirmed Harry Kane will start, but as I wrote after the goalless draw with Scotland, I would have given him a rest to prepare for the last 16. If Kane scores, many will say he has “proved people wrong”.

Football has evolved beyond the point where a striker’s performance is judged solely on whether he scored. It is the general play for 90 minutes which must be of the highest standard. That is what the top coaches judge.

The days when converting a penalty or scoring a tap-in is considered “job done” are long over. Kane doing so against the Czech Republic will be no measure of form for the rest of the tournament unless the overall level improves.

Privacy