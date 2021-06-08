Southgate must play to his team’s strengths by going on the attack

The biggest debate will be around the use of Jack Grealish. He was the best performer in England’s warm-ups. Credit: Getty

Maybe instead of Baddiel and Skinner’s Three Lions, the warm-up song for England’s Euro 2020 campaign should be the old Johnny Nash classic. There are certainly more questions than answers for Gareth Southgate.

In March, the England manager confidently stated that he had a line-up in mind for Sunday’s opening group game against Croatia. Since then, circumstances have conspired against him, with injuries and also with three English teams going to the two European club finals.

But there has been another unexpected factor. When Southgate had that team sorted three months ago, it would have included an attacking trio of Harry Kane with Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling either side of the captain. That was one less thing to worry about.

Now? The only guarantee is that Kane will start. Rashford and Sterling face competition like never before. In a squad where the manager is searching for central-defensive combinations – and including Brighton’s Ben White is a sure sign he is far from convinced by what he sees – it is the riches up front that he really has to cash in on.

Getting that right will define England’s campaign. Logic dictates that tournament-winning teams are based on a sound defensive base.

The apparently flamboyant Spain team of the 2010 World Cup won all three of their knockout matches, and the final, 1-0. The World Cup holders, France, are built on a cautious approach from coach Didier Deschamps. The winners of the last Euros, Portugal, are the same.

But sometimes logic can be defied and, sometimes, a team should just play to their strengths rather than mask their weaknesses, as England did, albeit in going to the World Cup semi-finals with a 5-3-2 formation to cover lack of control in midfield. England now have more of that and, arguably, have the attacking weapons to outgun their rivals. So, let them be front-foot, attacking and go for it.

There is no point fretting any more about the fitness of Harry Maguire or pondering whether, in his absence, it is best to revert to a back three. That would diminish England’s positives when they should have the confidence to play to them instead.

So, here, is a solution. England should start in a 4-3-3 formation – with Jack Grealish the ace to play off the bench when he can either be a direct replacement out wide or, with a shift of formation to a 4-2-3-1, the No 10 behind Kane.

In this approach, Mason Mount would be crucial. The 22-year-old is an intelligent player, was a key performer in Chelsea winning the Champions League and their player of the season. Arguably, he should be the second name on the team-sheet after Kane. So, to begin with, Mount would play on the left of a midfield three, but could drop back to form a double pivot alongside Declan Rice.

In the spirit of being bold, it would also mean a start for Jude Bellingham, who brings more balance to the midfield three and is used to this formation. Yes, he is just 17, but he is already an assured Champions League performer and has looked at home – with a remarkable maturity – in an England shirt. So, that is the midfield three sorted out. Ahead of them, the debate will be whether Rashford or Sterling still deserve their place. If neither starts, it takes 102 caps out of an inexperienced side, and is a big call.

It takes a lot of pace out of the team, and that would be a dangerous step for England’s hopes. At their best, England can counter-attack to devastating effect, and, with Kane dropping deeper on occasions, he needs runners in behind him. So, for balance, Rashford gets the nod. On the left. His combination with Luke Shaw, his Manchester United team-mate, is impressive and although he has not been fully fit, he impressed in the win over Romania.

That would mean Sterling starting on the bench, because there is no way that his Manchester City team-mate, Phil Foden, can be held back.

Having hailed the 21-year-old as a generational talent who has convinced Pep Guardiola of his worth, it would be perverse for England not to find a place for him in their strongest starting XI. The other option is Jadon Sancho, but as well as the 21-year-old has done for Borussia Dortmund, he has not captured the same form for England.

The biggest debate will be around Grealish. He started both warm-up games and was England’s most impressive performer. If he is not included, there will be an outcry, but the balance of the team did not work. England did not press well enough and were open through the middle.

Also Grealish slows the team down because he wants to take so many touches. At the same time, however, he does draw numerous fouls and we know the value of such opportunities. England scored nine goals from set-pieces at the last World Cup – the most in the tournament since Portugal in 1966.

It means Grealish would be a brilliant asset to bring on, especially if England are chasing a game and the opposition are defending deeper.

Play to your strengths feels like the way to go for Southgate.