Southgate experience testament to England resilience

It was the day after the heady night before, when England had actually won a semi-final at a major tournament, and Gareth Southgate sat the players down at their St George’s Park training base.

The England manager spoke about all they had achieved – “the legacy bits” and the respect they had earned during this uplifting campaign – before adding: “Now you have a choice – what colour medal?”

Will it be that of a winner, after tomorrow’s European Championship final against Italy, or a runner-up following the last match of this most taxing of seasons, the biggest game of their lives?

Southgate has tough choices to make for the final but it is possible that, for the first time since the World Cup semi-final against Croatia three years ago, he will name an unchanged side. The choice appears to lie between retaining Bukayo Saka or starting with, probably, Phil Foden or Jadon Sancho.

As he explains the “culture” he has brought to England, his reluctance to take the job back in 2016 and “what modern England is”, Southgate smiles when asked about the continued fascination with his own redemption story – the man who missed that penalty at Euro ‘96 who is now on the brink of bringing a trophy home for the first time since 1966.

“I could see the sort of film script or whatever,” he says, before insisting that the wild scenes of celebration after beating Denmark in extra-time – as he roared in delight out on the pitch and punched the air – were never going to be an end in themselves. Finally winning a semi-final, no matter how significant it felt, is emphatically not enough.

“It was strange the other night because once I’d finished embarrassing myself on the pitch, all I could think about . . . it wasn’t pinching myself, ‘We’re in the final’. It was, ‘We’ve got to get this right now’.” Southgate says.

“Because I know it won’t be enough for me and for the rest of the staff and for the players if we don’t win it now. You get lovely messages that say ‘whatever happens now’. But that won’t be how it will be on Monday. I get the story, but it’s been about how can we keep progressing, how do we push this team as far as we think we can?”

It has been Southgate’s approach since he got involved in trying to develop English football, seeking to modernise the Football Association’s approach – from the grassroots to the senior team he took charge of, having been reluctant to be a caretaker, after Sam Allardyce’s brief regime.

“I knew that when we had difficult tournaments as a country, the FA came under scrutiny, so there was not going to be any enthusiasm for an FA man getting the job, and I know people saw me as an FA man,” Southgate says, when asked about the perception of him five years ago.

“I don’t mind that, by the way, because I think what the FA actually stands for from grassroots football to people such as Peter Sturgess, who takes our six-to-11 programme, to Nick Levett, who travelled around the country putting the smaller formats of the game out there – then if that’s what being an FA man is, then I’m happy to be accused of it.”

Phil Foden in relaxed mood during yesterday's training session at St George's Park

Phil Foden in relaxed mood during yesterday's training session at St George's Park

Southgate is also happy to be English. “What hit me coming back from Russia [World Cup in 2018] was families coming up to me on the street, people coming up to me from all backgrounds of our country and saying they felt they could go to a game now and not be abused at the stadium; connect with the team. They felt part of it,” he says.

“That inclusivity is really important for us because I think that is what modern England is. We know it hasn’t always been the case, and there are historic reasons for that, but that level of tolerance and inclusion is what we have to be about moving forward. We have a view of what being English should represent and standards we want to hit.”

Southgate insists that all he ever tries to be is “authentic to myself” as he has revolutionised the “culture” around England, and admits that good results and progress have made him “be brave” and “more bullish, I suppose, about standing up for those principles over the past couple of years, because I recognise the position I’m in and the influence I can have in a positive way”.

Southgate, whose week goes “from intense tactical discussions to something about junior teams to the NHS”, adds: “I hope I’ve always respected the fact that the position carries some weight, and not abused that by going into areas that I shouldn’t, but I’ve felt there are positive things that we could help to change or influence in society.

“I always think about Sir Bobby [Robson] when I’m thinking about those things, because to me he was a fantastic role model as well as getting results with the team just the way he was with people, the time he had for people, he was like that with me.

"Those sorts of things do play on your mind, that you’re following this line of history that we talked to the players about, this is our moment and you want to leave the position in the best possible place, really.”

Gareth Southgate pictured during yesterday's training session at St George's Park

Gareth Southgate pictured during yesterday's training session at St George's Park

So, if he had the chance, what would the Southgate of 2021 say to the brave young man who missed from the penalty spot 25 years ago? “Well, I suppose if I was to be able to take something from that, if I’m talking to young people now, hopefully what they’ve seen is that those sorts of moments in your life don’t have to define you,” he says.

“You have to work your way through them and develop resilience.

"There’s a really fine balance now, because we know young people need support and we’ve got to treat them in certain ways, but if you’re trying to achieve extraordinary things, which our players are, then you’re into an environment that is a lot more hostile, and it can’t always be supportive.

“You’ve got to play in front of 90,000 people, and get the . . . you know, you’re in the Colosseum and it’s the thumbs up or the thumbs down, and that can’t always be a cuddly, warm environment, so you’ve got to have resilience, you’ve got to develop resilience, but those experiences can help shape you if you respond to them in the right way.”

Southgate is testament to doing just that.