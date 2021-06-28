Shaw fires right back at Mourinho after ‘strange personal agenda’

Luke Shaw has hit back at criticism from Jose Mourinho by claiming his former manager at Manchester United has a “personal agenda” against him.

Mourinho described Shaw’s delivery from corners as “very poor” and “dramatically bad” following England’s victory over Czech Republic in the European Championship, having also said that he would pick Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell ahead of the 25-year-old.

Shaw was criticised on numerous occasions by Mourinho when they worked together at United for over two years, and the full-back admits that even his England team-mates have been asking why the Portuguese continues to single him out for attacks.

But as he prepared for England’s last-16 clash against Germany at Wembley tomorrow night, Shaw insisted he was always confident he could outlast the 58-year-old, who he said pointedly “was a brilliant manager”.

“He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange,” Shaw said. “Even some of the lads have said, ‘What’s his problem?’ and, ‘Why does he keep talking?’ He just needs to move on. Hopefully, he can find his peace with that and finally stop worrying about me.

“I don’t really understand it. I don’t know why he is still going on and wanting to point at me. I don’t feel like the set-pieces were as bad as he was saying.

“I might have done one in the second half, a corner that didn’t get over the first man, but that was one out of three. The other two or three, I don’t think were as ‘dramatically bad’ as he says. Look, he has got to do his job. He has got his opinion. I am used to him saying negative stuff about me now, so I just pass it by. I just focus on what the coaching staff say here, what Gareth (Southgate) says and that’s that, really.”

Mourinho, now manager of Roma after being sacked by Tottenham, is working as a pundit during the Euros. Shaw said: “His job is to comment on what he feels is right. His voice is obviously very big. He can say what he wants. I will focus on myself.

“I think I fell into the category where he didn’t like me. I tried as hard as I could to get back on his side but it never worked out, no matter what. There is no hiding that we didn’t get on. I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can’t.”

Shaw suffered a double leg break for United before Mourinho took over from Louis van Gaal and he grew used to becoming the target of his criticism.

“I don’t think any of you realise the two or three years I had with him and how bad it was then, what it was like,” Shaw said. “What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be. I have grown up a lot. The three years I had with him, I learnt a lot. I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it.

“I think it can have an effect but the way he was with me, he had his personal agenda. But around the club with the chairman and everything like that, they all supported me fully. So I felt the backing from the club, but not the manager at that point, but I knew I would be able to outlast him and I have.”

