Scotland’s hopes look cloudy, but with a chance in ‘Meatball’ star McGinn 

John Percy

Scotland's John McGinn (centre right) and Luxembourg's Mica Pinto jump for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Luxembourg and Scotland at the Josy Barthel Stadium on June 6. Photo: Olivier Matthys/ AP Photo Expand

Scotland's John McGinn (centre right) and Luxembourg's Mica Pinto jump for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Luxembourg and Scotland at the Josy Barthel Stadium on June 6. Photo: Olivier Matthys/ AP Photo

John McGinn is renowned as the resident comedian in Scotland’s Euros squad, so it is perhaps fitting that he was at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival three years ago when his life changed forever.

It was then that Aston Villa offered McGinn the chance to leave his country and join them in the Championship. He had already established himself with St Mirren and Hibernian, winning a promotion, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup, and was attracting the interest of Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, the club he supported as a boy.

But McGinn was determined to prove himself in England and the move has paid off spectacularly. He has emerged as a pivotal figure in Villa’s evolution under Dean Smith and, on Monday, the man previously known as “Meatball” will be one of Steve Clarke’s main weapons as Scotland begin their first major tournament campaign in 23 years with a game against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park. McGinn has earned his reputation in the squad as the king of knockabout humour, but Clarke is serious when it comes to the importance of a 26-year-old who epitomises Scotland’s underdog spirit.

