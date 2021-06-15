| 21.3°C Dublin

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney’s ‘got a chance’ of playing against England

Tierney missed his country’s Euro 2020 opener on Monday.

Scotland's Kieran Tierney faces a fitness race (Andrew MIlligan/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes Kieran Tierney has a chance of facing England on Friday after coming through some light training.

The Arsenal defender joined his Scotland team-mates for training 24 hours after missing their Euro 2020 opener.

Tierney was filmed warming up alongside other players who did not start in Monday’s 2-0 Hampden defeat to the Czech Republic.

Steve Clarke's side started Euro 2020 with a defeat (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke revealed on Monday that Tierney had picked up a “little niggle” in training but was hopeful the former Celtic player would return for Friday’s second group game against England at Wembley.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Clarke said: “He did a little bit of light training and we will just see how he progresses. He’s got a chance.”

