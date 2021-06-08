| 18.6°C Dublin

RTÉ football shows have become grey, safe and tame – everything that Eamon Dunphy was not

Roy Curtis

Eamon Dunphy left the RTÉ panel after the 2018 World Cup. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

EAMON Dunphy, with studs up, in feral, attack-dog mode was, for decades, the anarchic and irresistible accompanying soundtrack to a World Cup or European Championship summer.

The Mount Etna of Irish punditry in full, furious eruption, his molten fury scorching anybody from Michel Platini to Mick McCarthy, was box-office, baby!

This was not Dunphy, the radio or podcast host: That version of a multi-layered character is curious, considered, erudite, empathetic, his piercing intelligence evident in a sequence of delicate, probing, and compelling interviews.

