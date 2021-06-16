Roy Keane asks why Paul Pogba can’t deliver the same level of performance he gives for France at Manchester United

Paul Pogba claimed the man-of-the-match honours as France beat Germany in a heavyweight Euro 2020 clash in Munich on Tuesday night, with Roy Keane questioning why the midfielder fails to show the same level of performance when he plays for Manchester United.

Mats Hummels’ own goal saw France seal a tight 1-0 win over Germany in Munich in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Hummels could not adjust his feet quickly enough, turning a Lucas Hernandez cross past Manuel Neuer after 20 minutes of the Group F clash.

Keane has been an outspoken critic of Pogba as he has struggled to live up to his billing as the club's record signing and there are strong suggestions that he might push for a move back to Juventus after Euro 2020.

Speaking to ITV Sport, Keane suggested Pogba's inconsistencies at United continue to frustrate, as he argued his focus was more in evidence on the international stage.

"Listen, we keep talking about Paul Pogba," began Keane. "There's no doubt he's a talented boy. I still want more from him, particularly when he's playing for Manchester United.

"No doubt he's surrounded by probably better players and he's more comfortable in that environment with the French team. He plays on the left side and slots in.

"I think when he's with United, he maybe doesn't take responsibility, maybe there's too much responsibility or maybe there's not enough players around him who can take responsibility," added the Irishman.

"I know with France he is sharing this kind of responsibility with other players around. Maybe in Manchester (he is) isolated too much and maybe this is why he is feeling more pressure.

"Obviously, there is a difference between the Pogba we know with France and the one we know at United."

Keane's fellow studio guest and his former Arsenal rival Patrick Vieira had similar sentiments towards Pogba, as he admitted there is a marked difference between Pogba at United and Pogba in France colours.

"There's a question about the performance he has with Manchester United - the ones he has for the French national team are much, much better," said Vieira.

"I think maybe the system; maybe he feels more comfortable in the French system than in Manchester. Obviously, he's a leader and an important player. When he's in Manchester he has to take responsibility as well."