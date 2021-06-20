Princely Pogba proves failure to fire at United is all down to Ole

Paul Pogba’s towering performance against Germany last Tuesday is more an indictment of, than a boost for, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In Munich Pogba looked every inch what his price tag once suggested he was, the best midfielder in the world. It beggared belief that this was the same player who less than three weeks previously cut a peripheral figure in the Europa League final against Villareal before being replaced.

For all the plaudits showered on Ngolo Kante following his tour de force in the Champions League final, the Chelsea midfielder was the junior partner in the French engine room.