Portugal run into red wall as Hazard quality proves to be the difference

Belgium crept into the European Championship quarter-finals but you have to wonder at what cost. A golden generation of players are now within three games of ending their search for international glory but, if they are to triumph at Wembley in a fortnight’s time, they may have to do so without Kevin De Bruyne.

The Manchester City midfielder was forced off three minutes into the second half after sustaining an injury shortly before half-time and, while he proved the most willing of cheerleaders from the sidelines as Portugal were just about kept at bay, whether it is a role he is now reduced to for the remainder of this tournament remains to be seen.

Italy will certainly hope De Bruyne is missing for their quarter-final in Munich on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and holders Portugal’s Euros are most certainly over, though. They looked the more likely scorers in a second half, with a tense game finally coming to life in the closing stages, but could ultimately find no reply to Thorgan Hazard’s 42nd-minute goal.

It was not the defence of their European title they would have hoped for and Ronaldo must wait a little longer for the goal that would make him the outright all-time leading scorer in men’s international football. Any De Bruyne absence would heighten the pressure on Eden Hazard to find his stride again, although he still looked well short of his best, not to mention full fitness here, and was taken off late on after taking a knock. Indeed, he was overshadowed on the night by his brother.

Arguably the pick of the last 16 ties was heading towards a dreary, anticlimactic goalless first half before Belgium made the decisive breakthrough. Romelu Lukaku had made one of those trademark powerful runs down the inside left channel, held the ball up and then sought to lay it off to De Bruyne.

The pass was intercepted but Belgium had committed so many bodies forward that when the ball broke loose Thomas Meunier was in a position to collect it and square it quickly to Thorgan Hazard.

The space had opened up to shoot and, for a split second, Hazard’s shot looked like it was heading left and Rui Patricio took a step to his right in anticipation of that. But as he did so, the ball swerved violently the other way and the Portugal goalkeeper was unable to recover his position.

Belgium, in truth, were not smiling for too long. Moments before the interval, De Bruyne was tripped from behind by Joao Palhinha, his ankle twisting in the process. It looked a painful one and so it would prove. De Bruyne reappeared for the second half but lasted just three minutes before being replaced by Dries Mertens, his race run.

A month since the Man City midfielder was forced off in the Champions League final against Chelsea with a fractured eye-socket and nose, here he was again being forced to trudge off in a huge game, his disappointment etched large on his face.

Perhaps the game would have become far more open and expansive had Diego Jota, whose shooting boots deserved him all night until his withdrawal, not yanked a shot across goal in the sixth minute after good work from Renato Sanches.

But both sides seemed petrified of leaving themselves exposed at the back given the attacking talent on show and what followed was a cagey, niggly affair with space at a relative premium and clear cut chances fairly thin on the ground. Fernando Santos did not wait too long before making changes in a bid to find that equaliser.

Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes were introduced in the 56th minute and it brought an upturn but Belgium were dogmatic and organised, that midfield base stiffened no end by the presence of the wily Axel Witsel, so missed in the first half of the 2-1 win over Denmark.

Ronaldo, who had one free-kick in the first half beaten away by Thibaut Courtois, teed up Jota for an inviting chance shortly before the hour mark but perhaps Portugal’s misfortune was that their best chances late in the game did not fall to their goal machine. Courtois punched away a bullet header from Ruben Dias from Fernandes’s corner that – a yard either side – would probably have found the net and Raphael Guerreiro hit a post with a snap shot soon after.

The tension was palpable, and at times emotions looked like they could yet the better of one or two. Pepe – who had angrily clashed with Lukaku earlier in the half – was booked for a crude, late challenge on Thorgan Hazard.

