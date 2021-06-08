Once their interest in the Euro 2020 finals is over, Portugal’s first taste of action will be to host the Republic of Ireland on Portuguese soil.

Whether they then enter battle in the World Cup qualifiers as the re-crowned kings of Europe or else limp on to the stage with battered pride and bruised egos will be decided over the next few weeks.

Twenty years on from the World Cup in Japan and Korea, when the Republic coped well with the challenge of Portugal in the qualifiers, the outlook now is a lot more scary.

Even before a ball is kicked at the finals, the threat posed by Portugal to the rest of Europe now, and to the rest of the world in 2022, looks very ominous. Portuguese success at the Euros could only be viewed by Irish eyes with a grimace, the prospect of what damage Portugal could do to an Irish side whose confidence has been severely tested for the last two years.

Big nations like France (2010 World Cup), Germany (2018 World Cup) and Belgium (every tournament they play in, more or less) either implode or underperform on the big stage. But there’s nothing to suggest that, with the title of European champions surrounding them, heavy does not lie the crown on Portuguese heads.

They are in what’s been (somehow) called the group of death, but the presence of an unconvincing Germany and a very average Hungary side in that group means the label doesn’t really fit.

And once they get out of the group, Portugal have enough in all areas of the pitch to suggest they can deliver in the finals and do what only Spain have done: retain the European Championship title.

Stack up the squads at Euro 2020 and the Portuguese one, on paper, is scary, as a talent like Barcelona’s Francisco Trincão didn’t even make the squad.

Pick a probable XI and it’s terrifying, with names like Diogo Jota, João Moutinho and Renato Sanches not guaranteed a start. Only France can boast of a similar embarrassment of riches.

Portugal’s players have found a winning way at international level which the perennial underachievers Belgium clearly lack, having won the European Championship and Nations League titles.

There’s a similar experience at club level where the bulk of the side which Fernando Santos will field are laden down with medals after success in a season where the entire European football family were tested by Covid restrictions.

Three of their Euro 2020 squad (Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva) won the Premier League with Manchester City; José Fonte and Renato Sanchez were in the Lille side which beat PSG to the French league title; João Félix helped Atletico Madrid win the Spanish crown; Nuno Mendes, João Palhinha and Pedro Gonçalves landed the Portuguese title with Sporting Lisbon.

Not one Irish player came close to winning a major honour (outside of Ireland) last season.

The counter-argument to the “natural born winners” theory is that Bruno Fernandes and the Manchester City trio all suffered disappointment in the finals of their respective club competitions in Europe, Danilo Pereira’s season with PSG and that of Jota at Liverpool can only be seen as failures, while the biggest letdown of all was with Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.

Walking through the corridors of the Portugal team hotel, the halo over the head of João Félix could get drenched by the raincloud over Ronaldo or Jota.

And there’s that man Ronaldo, one of the two ageing stars in the Portugal side upon whose shoulders so much rests. Pepe (38) and Ronaldo (36) are probably playing in the Euros for the last time, and a poor summer could even usher them into retirement ahead of those qualifiers for Qatar 2022, where Ireland await.

He carried Portugal as far as the final in France in 2016 but due to injury they needed other men to get them over the line, proving that they are not a one-man team. Pepe was their hero five years ago, but real questions have emerged about how weak, or strong, Pepe will actually be this summer, if – at 38 – he even has another summer in him.

No one has argued that Ronaldo should be dropped, as to breathe those words would be seen as heresy.

But some voices back home have raised some questions about Ronaldo’s god-like status with the national team, doubts raised over two issues, his age and an underwhelming season at club level with Juventus.

Obsessives in Portugal often refer back to a Nations League tie at home to Croatia last September, Portugal’s first game after the break in play caused by Covid-19. With Ronaldo absent through injury, the side were mesmerising, 3-0 up against the World Cup semi-finalists after 70 minutes, a game which finished 4-1.

If this was a taste of what life would be like in the post-Ronaldo era, it was pretty sweet. Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota and Joao Felix scored the first three goals, with assists from Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Guerreiro and Bernardo Silva, six names to savour.

Just as those on the anti-Roy side in the Saipan debate argued that the Irish team in 2002 played with more freedom once the imposing presence of Roy Keane left the camp, it seemed as if the Portugal side minus their captain were able to breathe.

“Portugal perform with more quality when he isn’t around,” one pundit in the influential O Jogo daily sports newspaper said. “His mere presence on the field makes other players look to pass to him at the first chance, an automatic reaction that inhibits them from playing to the best of their abilities.”

The argument is that in chasing personal glory – the chance to captain Portugal to a second successive European title, to overtake Iran’s Ali Daei and become the all-time top goalscorer in international football with a tally that will probably never be beaten – Ronaldo is driven by ego and not a team ethos.

His supporters would argue they don’t care what drives their captain, they can take the sideshow, once he delivers. Stories abound about how Ronaldo directs the traffic of the entire operation in the Portugal side, and he gets away with things that no other athlete in a team sport would manage.

But in manager Fernando Santos he has a figurehead who respects the player, but Portugal also. He’s a coach to whom Ronaldo owes a lot, as their working relationship goes back almost two decades, when Ronaldo emerged at Sporting Lisbon.

Santos is not intimidated by Ronaldo... but that’s when things are going well. Should they have a blip, should there be calls for the captain to be dropped for the knockout phase after a possibly indifferent group stage on a personal basis, who will win out?

That bond between captain and coach is one of the strengths of Portugal, the glue that holds the rest together. Ronaldo will also have a say (of course he will) in team selection.

And that’s a big call for the coach to make. Rui Patricio will play in goal, Cancelo and Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) will be the full-backs and old stager Pepe will probably partner the sublime Dias in central defence.

Fernandes and Danilo Pereira are two of the midfield three, but the likes of Ruben Neves, Moutinho and Sanches are battling for one slot, leaving Santos with a headache but also a very strong bench.

Ronaldo is the only one of the front three guaranteed to start: Bernando Silva looks hard to drop, is not nailed-on to start, while João Félix and Jota are also in a battle.

Yet there’s no doubt it’s a good mix: old pros at one end (Pepe, Ronaldo, José Fonte, Rui Patricio, all into their 30s), young kids (João Félix, Nuno Mendes are 21 or under) and the rest are all at exactly the right age to blossom on the big stage.

Winning the Euros in 2016 was a major relief for Portugal, a nation which should have had more international honours but has only had a series of disappointments. Adding the Nations League put more steel into an already-strong unit.

With Ronaldo’s will, Pepe’s steel, the brilliance of Dias at the back, the skills of Danilo Pereira in the middle and such talent up front, it will take a colossal failure by Portugal, and a superhuman effort from their group rivals, to topple them from their status.

And Ireland, in the meantime, can only look on in awe, and wonder of the shock that could await in September, when watching Portugal perform will not be so enjoyable for Irish eyes.