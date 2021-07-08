Peter Schmeichel believes the referee made a terrible decision in awarding penalty to England but that Danes can hold their heads high

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes that referee Danny Makkelie made a “really big mistake” in giving England a penalty against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday night, with the defeat at Wembley is “hard to take” because of its manner.

After the game finished level at 1-1 in normal time, Raheem Sterling went down in the box in the first half of extra time, seemingly felled by Joakim Maehle.

The referee pointed to the spot and after his decision was checked by VAR it stood, with Danish protests falling on deaf ears.

Harry Kane’s penalty was saved by Peter’s son, Kasper Schmeichel, but the England captain finished off the rebound to put England ahead and, ultimately, into the final of Euro 2020 against Italy.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS following Denmark's 2-1 loss, the legendary ex-goalkeeper said: "He made a really big mistake on the penalty and this will be debated for a long, long time. It's a hard one to take because it's not a penalty.

"I would have been much more relaxed and acceptable if they had scored one of the many chances that they created but unfortunately the referee made a big mistake in my opinion.

"I know in your opinion (points at other pundits in the studio) and everyone's opinion, my phone has not stopped going off, everyone else is saying it's not a penalty so I'm quite sure that I'm [right in saying that]."

However, Schmeichel senior does feel his countrymen leave Euro 2020 with their heads held high after a fine run to the last four.

‘We are very proud of the Danish team, I think the Danish team has done fantastically well,’ he said.

"We leave the tournament with honour and England go on to play Italy in the final, they’ve had a really good tournament.

"It’s the first time today that they’ve played against really tough opposition and in the end they came good."