| 16.8°C Dublin

Man United midfielder Donny van de Beek ruled out of Euros through injury

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek. Photo: Glyn Kirk/PA Wire Expand

Close

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek. Photo: Glyn Kirk/PA Wire

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek. Photo: Glyn Kirk/PA Wire

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek. Photo: Glyn Kirk/PA Wire

Holland’s Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss Euro 2020 through injury.

Van de Beek was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday, just five days before Holland’s opening Group C fixture against Ukraine in Amsterdam.

“Donny van de Beek has to let the European championship pass by,” said a statement from the Dutch Football Association.

“The Manchester United midfielder is struggling with an injury.”

Holland coach Frank de Boer has not named a replacement for the 19-times capped Van De Beek.

The 24-year-old suffered a frustrating first season at Old Trafford following his £35million move from Ajax in September, making only four Premier League starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy