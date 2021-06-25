| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Löw point approaches for German Teutonic efficiency

Joachim Low watches on at Germany training. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Expand
Germany manager Joachim Low broke the emergency glass and recalled Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels Expand

Close

Joachim Low watches on at Germany training. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

Joachim Low watches on at Germany training. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

Germany manager Joachim Low broke the emergency glass and recalled Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels

Germany manager Joachim Low broke the emergency glass and recalled Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels

/

Joachim Low watches on at Germany training. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

Stefan Bienkowski

While the rest of the world may attribute Germany’s relentless ability to perform in international tournaments as typical Teutonic efficiency, or some other stereotype, the nation has its own word for it: Turniermannschaft.

It literally means “tournament team” and often denotes the manner in which the German national side can stumble through qualifying campaigns before raising their game when it really matters. Or that is how things used to be: this present iteration of the German national team are certainly not a Turniermannschaft instead, they have become a byword for chaos.

That much was clear to Leon Goretzka, the scorer of Germany’s late equaliser against Hungary and new national hero. “There were situations where our heads were not quite there,” the Bayern Munich midfielder admitted. “There were also a few situations where we were not quite up to scratch. We have to address that.”

Privacy