| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Listening to England fans booing the Croatian national anthem scotched any notion that they’d changed

Eamonn Sweeney

The giant screen at Wembley Stadium following England's semi-final victory over Denmark. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/AP Expand

Close

The giant screen at Wembley Stadium following England's semi-final victory over Denmark. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/AP

The giant screen at Wembley Stadium following England's semi-final victory over Denmark. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/AP

The giant screen at Wembley Stadium following England's semi-final victory over Denmark. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/AP

I hate England. Not so much the football team as the country. And not so much the country as what it represents.

I’ve nothing against individual English people. But England, to paraphrase the famously Anglophobic James Joyce, gives me a heartburn on my arse.

Lots of Irish people feel this way which is why tonight’s European Championships final presents a potential nightmare scenario. Something we’ve long dreaded is on the verge of happening.

Most Watched

Privacy