Listening to England fans booing the Croatian national anthem scotched any notion that they’d changed

I hate England. Not so much the football team as the country. And not so much the country as what it represents.

I’ve nothing against individual English people. But England, to paraphrase the famously Anglophobic James Joyce, gives me a heartburn on my arse.

Lots of Irish people feel this way which is why tonight’s European Championships final presents a potential nightmare scenario. Something we’ve long dreaded is on the verge of happening.

We express our feelings about this in a pretty light-hearted way but all the same, as Johnny Rotten sang in God Save The Queen, “We mean it maaaan”.

Once, this was the hatred that dared not speak its name. The majority fervently hoped England would exit every major tournament as humiliatingly as possible. But each of these tournaments would be previewed by a slew of newspaper articles suggesting it was time for Irish people to cheer them on.

In a spirit of enormous self-congratulation, the authors would insist supporting England was proof of not just individual but national maturity.

These were immortally silly articles. Not least for their presumption that national maturity could be measured by the level of support for a foreign football team. They were conspicuous by their absence in the run-up to this year’s tournament. Probably because the last couple of years have constituted a crash course in where all this kow-towing and cringing gets you.

The oddest thing about the ‘we should support England’ argument was its invocation of the links between the two countries. You’d swear the historical relationship had been characterised by co-operation rather than exploitation.

Perhaps we should let bygones be bygones. But this is only an argument for not cheering against England. Suggesting Irish people should cheer for them makes about as much sense as exhorting the Czechs to get behind the Russians, Polish fans to support Germany and the inhabitants of Gaza to rally to the cause of Israel.

I’ve tried to be conciliatory. Before this championships started I even suggested it wouldn’t be the worst thing if England did well. This was based on the obvious dislike Boris Johnson and his government felt towards the English players for taking a knee before matches to protest against racism.

But a photo of Priti Patel, the appalling minister who once suggested Ireland might be starved into agreeing with British policy, wearing an England shirt and cheering on Gareth Southgate’s team showed how naïve it was to imagine the Tories wouldn’t make political capital from football success.

Other things have happened since the tournament kicked off. Like a newspaper article about the effect of Brexit on the North by two senior English politicians of such aggressive arrogance and condescension that it drew a furious response from John Bruton last week.

Bruton may be this country’s most pro-English politician, yet he accused their government of dishonesty and used words like “threatening”, “menacing” and “unacceptable”.

A few days before that came the decision to drop charges against British soldiers responsible for murdering unarmed civilians, including a 15-year-old boy, on Bloody Sunday.

Chairperson of the Bloody Sunday Trust Tony Doherty declared the decision means, “Britain no longer has any moral authority in the North of Ireland”. He’s right.

Meanwhile, the reckless willingness of Johnson’s government to declare an end to lockdowns and mask wearing, even if that means a massive rise in Covid-19 cases, will undoubtedly have a spill-over effect here.

My new improved attitude towards England didn’t even survive as far as the kick-off of their opening game. Listening to their fans booing the Croatian national anthem scotched any notion that they’d changed.

They’ve booed every other anthem since. No one else has. Just England, who are also the only fans to engage in tedious prolonged booing when the other team have possession. England supporters seem to be the only ones primarily motivated by spite and xenophobia. Victory tonight will, like Brexit, be largely cherished as two fingers to Johnny Foreigner.

The nice liberal gents of the English media don’t mention the booing of the anthems. They prefer to use euphemisms like ‘raucous’ for this, the ‘German bombers’ songs and the like. You’d almost suspect they secretly admire that element of the support.

The crew with the St George’s Crosses on the Twitter pages bristling with patriotic rhetoric are at least honest. They also realise the majority of Irish, Scottish and Welsh fans really do hate them. The nice liberal gent prefers to think it’s all ‘banter’. He also prefers to ignore the continuing disgraceful treatment of James McClean.

British media jingoism is in a class of its own. The cretinous questioning of Kasper Schmeichel and Rio Ferdinand’s dismissal of all opposition displays a uniquely English spirit. Contrast the coverage of the Michelle Smith affair in Ireland with the fawning attitude across the water to questions around Bradley Wiggins, Mo Farah and the British cycling team. The flag-waving has reached new heights over the past week.

It was not always thus. When I spent several enjoyable years in London during the late 1980s and early ’90s, the lack of nationalism was refreshing. You’d meet quite a lot of English people who couldn’t stand the jingoism surrounding the football team.

That’s changed. Tony Blair’s weaponising of English identity played a part in that. So did

Britpop. And so did the 1990 World Cup and to a greater extent the 1996 European Championships. Even ostensible left-wingers are all gung-ho for Engerland these days.

Football does affect society as a whole. Witness the morale boost this country got during the Jack Charlton era. But if there’s one nation which doesn’t need a morale boost at the moment it’s England. We’ll be picking up the pieces left by a bullish and emboldened Johnson long after the final whistle sounds tonight.

That’s why for some Irish people an England victory tonight will be about as welcome as a fourth wave of Covid. They’re in the minority of course. For others, it will be as welcome as a fourth, fifth and sixth wave combined.

If Italy win tonight the jubilation here will be almost as great as if we’d won the thing ourselves. Why deny it?

And if England win?

Well, apparently Elon Musk still has a few tickets left for that rocket to Mars.

Obi Wan Chiellini you’re our only hope.