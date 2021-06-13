| 21.5°C Dublin

Kieran Trippier and Declan Rice get the nod for England to face Croatia

Kieran Trippier surprisingly started at left-back as England kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate turned to Atletico Madrid’s title-winning right-back to play on the left of the back four, with Luke Shaw on the bench and Ben Chilwell conspicuously absent from the matchday squad.

Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire also were not in the 23, with John Stones and Tyrone Mings at the heart of defence with Kyle Walker on the right.

Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice started at the base of a midfield that saw Mason Mount play in a more advanced role, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden playing either side of captain Harry Kane.

Jordan Pickford started between the posts against a Croatia side captained by Luka Modric.

