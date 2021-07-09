'It's a massive occasion' - John Stones says England living the dream ahead of Euro 2020 final

England's John Stones, center, and his team-mates celebrate after winning the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley last Wednesday

England defender John Stones admits Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy was merely a dream at the start of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate's team are one match away from ending a wait for major silverware stretching back to 1966.

Stones told a press conference: "It's huge, with it being at Wembley as well it's even more special - something we could have only dreamt of at the start of the tournament.

"We've got this far now and we've grown throughout the tournament and not put too much pressure on ourselves. We've overcome some tough tests over the last few years.

"We've learned a lot of things and gained a lot of experience and that's got us to where we are on Sunday. It's a massive occasion."

Stones, asked whether a win on Sunday would change his life, continued: "I daren't think!

"From my personal perspective it's approaching the game how we have every other one in this tournament, or at club level, and giving everything.

"From outside what I've been hearing is the England team, whoever plays or contributes, has given everything for that shirt in the past few years.

"We all love the England team, growing up as fans, being able to play for them now, we absolutely cherish it."