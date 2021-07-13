'It's a great character trait to step up' - Solskjaer praises Marcus Rashford and backs striker to 'come back stronger'

England forward Marcus Rashford will bounce back from missing the penalty in their shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Substitutes Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss after the game ended 1-1 following extra time as England's hopes of winning a first major trophy in 55 years ended in heartbreak.

Solskjaer is confident Rashford will not be severely affected by his penalty miss and will step forward for taking spot kicks when playing for United.

"You know the thing is when you step up to take a penalty, I think you've already won," Solskjaer told United's website.

"You've taken on the responsibility and I'm sure many of the players are hoping I don't want to take a penalty.

"So I think it's a great character trait to step up and say I will deal with it, (and) the consequences. You learn from it and definitely come back stronger."

Rashford apologised for his penalty miss on Monday but said he "will never apologise for who I am" after he, Sancho and Saka, all Black players, suffered racist abuse on social media after the final.

England fans stepped up to defend striker Marcus Rashford on Tuesday by covering the racist abuse scrawled on a mural to the Black player in his hometown with messages of love and support for a "hero" who they said was a national role model.

Black players Rashford, 23, Jadon Sancho, 21, and Bukayo Saka, 19, were racially abused after they missed penalties in a shootout with Italy which settled Sunday's final.

Fans covered up racist abuse scrawled on the mural to Rashford in the Withington area of Manchester with hundreds of small messages of support.

"We love you!," read one of the messages. One pink heart was affixed on the mural with the simple word: "Hero".

"You have stood up for us repeatedly, now its time for us to stand up for you!" read another. Rashford posted photographs of letters from children who said they were proud of him.

Rashford, who was born in Manchester and brought up by his single mother in the Wythenshawe area of the city, has used his experiences of hunger as a child to campaign for better provision for children to be given free food.

"My penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from," Rashford said in a statement.

"Seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears. The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I'm Marcus Rashford, 23 year old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that."