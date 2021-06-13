'It was absolutely ridiculous by UEFA' - Peter Schmeichel slams decision to continue Denmark Euro 2020 game

A fan holds a banner of support for Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his side's Euro 2020 match with Finland. REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel has slammed UEFA's handling of the aftermath of Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during the closing stages of the first half of the game, and was taken to hospital after receiving medical treatment on the pitch.

The Inter Milan playmaker is now in a stable condition, with Denmark falling to a 1-0 defeat after the game was finally resumed later on Saturday evening.

Peter Schmeichel, whose son Kasper started in goal for the Danes, has hit out at UEFA, saying that the players should have been given a different option rather than having to resume the game on Saturday or play it on Sunday at 12pm.

"I want to put on record that I think it is absolutely ridiculous that UEFA come up with a solution like that," former Denmark international Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Something terrible like that happens and UEFA gives the players an option to go out and play the game the last 55 minutes or whatever it was or come back at 12 o'clock today. I mean, what kind of option is that?

"So you go back to your hotel - in the case of the Danes that is 45 minutes away - you cannot sleep, you might not even sleep because watching trauma like that has a massive effect on you of course, and then get back on the team bus at eight o'clock to play the rest of the game.

"It wasn't an option, it was a ridiculous decision by UEFA and they should have tried to work out a different scenario and show a bit of compassion, and they didn't."

"Why take TV scheduling and all of that into consideration? Why 12 o'clock?" he continued.

"That was ridiculous and to be fair, the result of the game is completely irrelevant. We obviously made a decision if the players come out and play they will only play if Christian is alright and by alright it means he is alive and speaking to the players, they knew he was okay. If they can play, we also have as broadcasters an obligation to carry on.

"That was very, very hard. I could not understand the decision, I couldn't and the game was irrelevant, totally. How can you play?"