'It was a top performance' - Raheem Sterling hails patience as England book Euro 2020 final date with Italy

Harry Kane propelled England to just their second major tournament final as Gareth Southgate's men secured an extra-time win against Denmark to set-up Sunday's shot at European Championship glory..

After topping their group, beating Germany and swatting aside Ukraine, this semi-final victory gives the Three Lions a chance to follow in the footsteps of the triumphant 1966 World Cup side by lifting silverware at Wembley.

Italy lie in wait after a tense, pulsating semi-final under the arch on Wednesday night, when Simon Kjaer's own goal cancelled out a superb Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick before Kane sealed a 2-1 extra-time win after his penalty was saved.

The final whistle sparked pandemonium in the ground and across the nation as dreams of football coming home edged closer to reality, 25 years on from Southgate's penalty miss at this stage of the competition against Germany.

Expand Close England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley

Sterling told ITV: "It was a top performance - we had to dig in deep after the first goal we conceded in the tournament, and we regrouped well and showed a good team spirit to come back and win the game.

"It was difficult going behind but we knew we had to stay patient - we knew with the legs we've got, the aggressiveness and the power we have in the team, it would be a matter of time before we broke them down."

Unsurprisingly Sterling defended the penalty decision in his favour, adding: "I went into the box and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg so it was a clear penalty."

Despite the celebrations at Wembley, Sterling insisted the focus would almost immediately shift to the final against Italy.

"It's another step in the right direction," he added. "But once we're back in the dressing room it's over and we've got to focus on the weekend now. It's step-by-step and that's all we can do."

England made a start as electric as the atmosphere at Wembley, but Damsgaard's stunning 25-yard free-kick silenced the home support as the 21-year-old continued to shine in place of the sadly absent Christian Eriksen.

Expand Close Denmark's Simon Kjaer scores an own goal in the Euro 2020 semi-final against England at Wembley / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Denmark's Simon Kjaer scores an own goal in the Euro 2020 semi-final against England at Wembley

Read More

It was the first goal England had conceded during an unusually straightforward summer, but they responded well to the setback and Kjaer turned teenager Bukayo Saka's cross into his own goal under pressure from Raheem Sterling.

Kasper Schmeichel had superbly denied the latter moments earlier and the goalkeeper shone throughout a second half in which the video assistant referee cleared a Christian Norgaard challenge on Kane in the box.

The Denmark goalkeeper continued to impress in extra-time but could not stop England progressing to the final, with Kane slotting home after the Leicester man saved his initial spot-kick after Sterling was fouled.