'It was a great sign' - Roy Keane impressed by England's opening win over Croatia

England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with team-mates in the Euro 2020 Group D win over Croatia at Wembley. Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine

Roy Keane suggested England's big game mentality could take them a long way at Euro 2020, after they opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling fired a second half winner for an England side that dominated possession and created the best chances at Wembley, with Keane impressed by the control shown by Gareth Southgate's young players.

"The way they managed the game impressed me as much as anything," Keane told ITV Sport. "Their decision-making during the game in terms of possession and stretching their opponents. Then when they got a goal in front, they never looked like giving up the lead.

"It was a great sign for England going forward. They have a lot of young players in that team, but they have a lot of football under their belts at the highest level and that is the same for their manager. Gareth is experienced, he knows international football, and his team reflected that."

Keane was joined in the ITV studio by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who suggested Southgate has emerged as England's key man in Euro 2020.

"I was shocked by the inclusion of (Kieran) Trippier at left-back," said the former England full-back. "But l have to say, it wasn't in a doubting way because l don't doubt the manager. We have an outstanding international manager who has unbelievable experience.

"I don't think there is one person in our population of 65m who would have picked that team today.

"There were a lot of things today that l would have said historically went against England: a two o'clock kick-off, the heat, a team that passed us off the park in the last tournament, the best defender going into the game, and not playing his best team going into the game.

"We can talk about (Kalvin) Phillips or Sterling being our best player, but our biggest assets is our manager.

"The clamour in past years would have been to go for (Jack) Grealish, but Southgate hasn't even brought him off the bench.

"He is willing to make the unpopular decisions and the decisions that some of us at times don't think he should make. But he knows that group better than anyone and he knows how to get a performance and a result better than anyone.

"He is vastly experienced and, as an England fan, l feel very comfortable with him. What he did today was really good."

Keane was less impressed with Holland after their 3-2 win against Ukraine on Sunday night, as he suggested their uncertain defending and lack of midfield commitment will ensure they are not contenders in the competition.

"We had a good crack watching Holland in terms of entertainment, but at the back forget about it," he added. "They will be found out by the real top teams at the back end of the competition.

"They didn't do the basics. Midfielders didn't close down, defenders were all over the place. You can't change that quickly in a tournament. They found a way to win, but this was international footballers not closing down, doing the basics. They were not being asked to run 20 yards, just five yards... but they didn't want to do it."