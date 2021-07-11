| 13.6°C Dublin

Incredible night of drama a fitting end to tournament for the ages

Daniel McDonnell

Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. REUTERS/Michael Regan

Italy celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. REUTERS/Michael Regan

IN a strange way, this European Championships decider was in tune with the story of this competition.

The chaos off the park created by imperfect organisation was eventually overshadowed by compelling drama on the pitch.

It wasn’t a vintage final, but there was always a niggling sense that it might go the distance because of how the past month has played out, and the twists and turns of the shootout took the tension to an unbelievable level.

