Incredible night of drama a fitting end to tournament for the ages

IN a strange way, this European Championships decider was in tune with the story of this competition.

The chaos off the park created by imperfect organisation was eventually overshadowed by compelling drama on the pitch.

It wasn’t a vintage final, but there was always a niggling sense that it might go the distance because of how the past month has played out, and the twists and turns of the shootout took the tension to an unbelievable level.

There’s been nothing especially straightforward about the staging of this renewal, with the fact that Euro 2020 took place in 2021 the easiest illustration of that.

Throw in the proliferation of host venues and how the luck of the draw effectively sent Baku-bound teams to another continent and the flaws were so clear and obvious that VAR wasn’t needed. And yet, somehow, we still ended up with arguably the best international competition in recent memory, a roller-coaster of emotions that only really took a breath on the rest days.

You probably haven’t read or heard much over the past week about how the 24-team tournament has diluted the entertainment value.

If anything, it introduced a wildcard aspect to the beginning of the knockout stages that steadily built the momentum and excitement.

A penalty shootout conclusion delivered the Hollywood-style ending, with Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling playing as wing backs in the dying stages a surreal preparation for what would follow.

The idea that Jordan Pickford would save a Jorginho penalty at the peak of the competition and still end up on the losing side just about sums up the unscripted madness of it all.

And for all that Ireland’s relationship with England is complicated, and the outcome will have prompted celebrations in most parts of this island, it seemed cruel that Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and particularly Marcus Rashford ended up being the fall guys.

England’s home advantage hung over every aspect of this final, and the hangover may have implications for their staging of future competitions.

Ireland are a part of the 2030 World Cup bid which is being driven by the English FA, but they may face a diplomatic challenge in the aftermath of the evening with anecdotal tales of fans gaining access without tickets and clear and visible footage of fights in and outside the stadium.

That story will run in the background of the aftermath and while attending an event of that magnitude is a privilege, it didn’t turn out that way for everyone present.

But in the main, this was a made for TV tournament as opposed to a spectator-friendly exercise, save for the chosen nations able to benefit from their own fans backing them.

UEFA’s current hierarchy inherited the mileage-heavy format from Michel Platini and have ruled out going down this route again.

Nevertheless, while the festival atmosphere fusing fans from a mix of nations was absent – with circumstances instead allowing the fervour of supporters in countries with a more relaxed Covid attitude to dominate – the football created the most memorable images.

It has become fashionable to bash international football and it’s true that the breaks that interrupt the rhythm of the club season can be enervating.

Then again, that Anglocentric view is often driven from the sense of formality that hangs over their qualification for major tournaments.

Scenes such as the Scottish celebrations when they booked their passage last November showed the magic that can be generated by trying to get there.

We know that very well in these parts too, even if recent years have brought only agony and frustration.

But this competition provided the evidence that the slog is worth it.

There’s a certain authenticity about the sharp end of international tournaments which is on another level to the high-end club competitions.

Perhaps that’s because those events consume a base of supporters who know deep down that the players they are watching will come and go and may soon leave for a better offer.

Gone are the days when players need the financial rewards from their international representation. This really is all about the glory.

Lionel Messi's celebrations after Argentina’s Copa America joy in the early hours of Sunday morning provided a reminder of that. The deeper meaning of international activity is created by the fact that success cannot be bought, much as the bigger and wealthier football nations will always have a greater chance of success.

England’s rise has been fuelled by a belated channelling of their power in a coherent direction.

But there is no transfer market to cure issues in a particular area (the temptation for another Declan Rice reference will be shunned on this occasion; Italy have used rules to their advantage too) so managers largely have to work with the hand they’ve been given.

The sides that reached the business end appeared to share a unity that has arguably eluded more talented groups.

Denmark didn’t make it all the way, but their progression was also characterised by factors that allowed them to exceed the sum of the parts.

Under Gareth Southgate, England’s players genuinely seem to enjoy each other’s company. Conor Coady didn’t see a minute’s action in the finals but told a Sky reporter beforehand that he’d enjoyed the best six weeks of his life.

Footballers can trot out those lines, of course, but there really doesn’t appear to be anything forced about the English harmony.

Italy have managed to present that image across the piece too, especially when adversity hit their ranks and took out Leonardo Spinazzola, a shining light in their rise.

They were flummoxed again in the final when Federico Chiesa was forced to hobble off, a blow that seemed to take the wind out of their sails.

But the sight of Giorgio Chiellini attempting to overlap in the 122nd minute showed the eyes remained fixed on the prize.

Under stifling pressure, however, they held their nerve the better to ensure that the coveted trophy would take flight.