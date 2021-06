Gareth Southgate celebrates after England’s second goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

England are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after beating Germany at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from England’s historic victory.

The fans started gathering early at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The fans started gathering early at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Raheem Sterling takes the knee before kick-off (Mike Egerton/PA)

Raheem Sterling takes the knee before kick-off (Mike Egerton/PA)

England's Harry Kane and Germany's Mats Hummels fight for the ball in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

England's Harry Kane and Germany's Mats Hummels fight for the ball in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fans gather across the country to watch the game (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Fans gather across the country to watch the game (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Jordan Pickford makes a crucial save to prevent Germany taking the lead in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jordan Pickford makes a crucial save to prevent Germany taking the lead in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

England head into the tunnel with the score goalless at half-time (Mike Egerton/PA)

England head into the tunnel with the score goalless at half-time (Mike Egerton/PA)

Germany's Kai Havertz (left) and England's Harry Maguire battle for the ball (Mike Egerton/PA)

Germany's Kai Havertz (left) and England's Harry Maguire battle for the ball (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Kane went down under a challenge in the second half (Mike Egerton/PA)

England captain Kane went down under a challenge in the second half (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sterling celebrates scoring the first goal of the game for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sterling celebrates scoring the first goal of the game for England (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sterling tapped in England's opening goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sterling tapped in England's opening goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans celebrate the first goal (Nick Potts/PA)

England fans celebrate the first goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane scores England's second, and his first of Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane scores England's second, and his first of Euro 2020 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane celebrates with team-mates after doubling the home side's lead (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane celebrates with team-mates after doubling the home side's lead (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane and Declan Rice celebrate after the final whistle (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane and Declan Rice celebrate after the final whistle (Nick Potts/PA)

England fans celebrate at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

England fans celebrate at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

England fans celebrate at a beer garden in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

England fans celebrate at a beer garden in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)