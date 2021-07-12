'I felt as if I'd let everyone down' - Marcus Rashford apologises for missed penalty in moving social media post

Marcus Rashford has apologised to the people of England for his penalty miss in last night's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

The Manchester United striker was one of three England players to miss from the spot as Gareth Southgate's side went down 3-2 on penalties.

In a moving message on Twitter, Rashford apologised for his missed penalty, saying: “I felt as if I’d let everyone down.”

The Manchester United forward said: “I don’t even know where to start and I don’t even know how to put into words how I am feeling at this exact time.

“I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence. I’ve always backed myself for a penalty, but something didn’t feel quite right.

“During the long run-up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted. I felt as though I had let my team-mates down. I felt as if I’d let everyone down. A penalty was all I’d been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep, so why not that one?

“It’s been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there’s probably not a word to quite describe how it feels. Final. 55 years. 1 penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had of gone differently.”

Rashford praised the England squad for building an “unbreakable” bond during the tournament.

He added: “Whilst I continue to say sorry I want to shout out my team-mates. This summer has been one of the best camps I’ve experienced and you’ve all played a role in that.

“A brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable. Your success is my success. Your failures are mine.”

A “devastated” but proud Declan Rice said the Euros had been the best month of his life.

Read More

The West Ham man said on Twitter: “It’s difficult to put into words how I’m feeling this evening. I’m of course absolutely devastated with the result last night and need some time now to process the disappointment we are all feeling. To get so close is heart-breaking, and I know all of us around the country are hurting.

“However the biggest emotion I am feeling is pride. I am so proud to be a part of this squad. The last four weeks I’ve had the best time of my entire life and the journey we have all been on together as players, management, staff, fans and as a nation has been special.”

He added: “Although it’s painful today, this is just the start for this squad and we will back back better, stronger and ready to go again.”