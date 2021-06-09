Before every major tournament I always wonder which France will show up: the shambles of a side which we saw in South Africa in 2010, or the impressive unit we saw in Russia in 2018?

That’s always the worry with France, if they show up with the attitude they had at the World Cup in 2010 they’ll be out before it even starts – they’ve often had this habit of being an unhappy, unsettled squad that fall apart.

But I don’t see that happening in the Euros – and I put a lot of that down to Didier Deschamps, who has done a superb job. We know they have the players but if their attitude is right, they will be very hard to beat.

I can see them winning the Euros, I can’t see how they can be stopped.

On paper they are by far the strongest side at the finals. When I sat down before writing this piece and tried to make out my probable XI for France I realised what a squad they really have, with the names you have to leave out.

It’s managing them that has been the issue, because there are so many egos in the squad.

But what I like about Deschamps’ method is that he does things his way, he picks the players he wants, not the players that the media or ex-players want. He knows from his own experience that squad harmony is so vital – and that great players don’t always enhance that unity.

It comes down to the manager being able to organise them and keep them happy, as individuals and as a squad, dealing with any issues that might come up.

And the return of Karim Benzema makes them even stronger. Bringing him back was a bit of gamble, but the early reports were that Benzema was bedding in well, and that it was a happy camp.

People in France I’d speak to certainly didn’t see any issues bubbling under.

They have threats going forward, with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, but they done’t have that No 9 – the player who will just stand in the box and score goals for you.

Olivier Giroud scores goals but he never really stands out as being a world-class No 9, but Benzema will give them more firepower.

I’m also looking for a big tournament from Kylian Mbappe. He has done okay in Ligue 1, but no one outside of France is impressed by that and he wasn’t great against Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final.

In fact, he wasn’t at his best in the Champions League overall. So for him to prove he’s one of the world’s best, he needs a big summer. He needs to show that he’s got more than lightning pace, he needs to show desire and quality, as well, to prove that he is a top player.

Living in France for so much time over the last few years I have watched a lot of their games and it’s an enjoyable experience. Being in France and watching them win the World Cup in 2018 was great.

It’s not like the Irish tradition, where everyone goes to the pub. In France, everyone goes for their dinner, but then head to the main square or beer garden in the town or village to watch the matches on a big screen.

I felt that the French public really liked Deschamps as a coach, but also had a team they could be proud of.

France have some real talent to pick from. They had Dayot Upamecano in the U-21 squad last week for the Euro finals, and the fact that he can’t make the senior squad shows the quality they have.

That front three of Mbappe, Benzema and Griezmann is the best in Europe. I know Griezmann divides opinion as he can go missing in games, but he also seems to get goals and he has a real role in the national team that maybe he doesn’t have at club level.

The one player at the tournament that any team would love to have is N’Golo Kante. He is a midfield three all on his own, as he does so much valuable work.

The only worry I’d have about France is the goalkeeper. I have never really trusted Hugo Lloris, I always feel he has a mistake in him. The rest of the team is solid – they will have Benjamin Pavard, Raphaël Varane, Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez at the back, with Kante, Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot in the middle. And they have Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Kingsley Coman to come off the bench, all potential match-winners.

Varane has had issues with injury but the squad has Kurt Zouma and Clement Lenglet, a really good player to come in as well as cover.

I’m just looking forward to having tournament football back again. I feel like I have been watching the Premier League every day for two years now so a proper international tournament will be good to watch, teams like Germany and Portugal and Spain aren’t going in at the level of Spain at their peak, but they all have that threat.

I fear this summer will be another missed opportunity for Belgium. Kevin De Bruyne’s injury is a major blow – and Belgium have probably missed the boat when it comes to a big tournament, despite all the great talent they’ve had over the last eight years or so.

Add in the problems that Eden Hazard has had on top of De Bruyne’s injury and Belgium have problems.

Romelu Lukaku can score goals but he needs De Bruyne to make things happen – and they are a much better side with a fully-fit De Bruyne and Hazard. They still have good players but the starting XI for France and England are both better than Belgium now.

Belgium will struggle as soon as they face a really decent side.

It’s a shame the Republic of Ireland are not there but this is tournament football, with some of the best players in the world, and we would have struggled.

Hopefully, the Irish team is on the right road and maybe we will be capable of competing at the next Euros – but I would have feared that Ireland, right now, would have been out of our depth this time around.

The key questions

Who I think will win the Euros?

France. They are strong in all areas, really threatening up front, and have a strong defence and great back-up off the bench, if they need it.

The player I really want to see?

Kylian Mbappe, I love him as a player, he gets you up off your feet to watch him. As a former defender, that pace he has is frightening, he was good at the World Cup five years ago but he’s not reached the same heights this season. He’s had a few niggly injuries and he didn’t perform on the big stage against Manchester City in the Champions League. He looked to have an attitude about him, so I hope he can regain that spirit and energy and desire.

The ‘dark horses’?

You have a core of teams who can possibly win it – England, Belgium, Italy, France, Spain, Germany and Portugal – but outside of that I’d struggle to see someone with a real challenge, maybe Poland, if Robert Lewandowski can drag them with him.

The team most likely to flop?

I don’t think Germany will do well at all. They were thumped 6-0 by Spain, and that’s unheard of for German football. That sort of result would really worry me – and if they don’t reach the latter stages, it will be a real blow.

How England will cope?

England have not really faced anyone too strong over the last few years, and any time they do face a top nation they struggle. I’d worry that the manager seems to change his formation and tactics too often. And they have players – like Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson – who come into the finals with not the best of form, and a question over the goalkeeper. They have good players, and Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Phil Foden are match-winners – but I don’t know if they can find a system that suits them in big games. Gareth Southgate has to be brave and just pick their best players, instead of getting caught up in mind games.

Scotland’s chances?

Scotland can get out of their group but they are reliant on those players who are in England – like Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn – being on top form. They have to play at a higher intensity than other teams – as if they are drawn into a passing match, they will get outplayed.

Welsh woes?

Wales will struggle. They have been far too reliant on Gareth Bale and counter-attacks from Bale and Daniel James for goals. They’ll have the same game plan as Scotland – to be a solid unit that’s hard to break down, and hope that Bale’s pace on the counter-attack can get them a goal. But they don’t have peak-era Bale, they have the 2021 version – and that won’t be enough.