Gunter hits out at ‘joke’ Euros format

Chris Gunter has called the format of Euro 2020 a "joke" and accused UEFA of letting down Wales.

Robert Page's side bowed out of the cross-continent competition in the last-16 on Saturday with a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in Amsterdam. It was Denmark's first game outside their Copenhagen home, while Wales had travelled over 5,300 miles after playing group games in Baku and Rome.

"Written off before a bag of air was kicked, 3,000 miles from home," Gunter (above), Wales' most capped men's player, wrote on Instagram. "Every nation had fans wherever they went, apart from the 350 who broke government rules and bank accounts to be there, you and us deserved more from this joke set up of a tournament, but who said life was fair."

Having had little support in Baku and Rome due to coronavirus restrictions, Wales were then told by the Dutch Government that their supporters were banned from entering Holland.

Denmark supporters, however, were allowed in and a small band of Wales fans, who had managed to get into the Johan Cruyff Arena, were vastly outnumbered in a 14,645 crowd.

Twellman reignites Dolberg tale of woe

AS Danish striker Kasper Dolberg wrote himself into the nation’s history books with a brace in their last-16 win over Wales on Saturday, one commentator found himself over-excited at the turn of fortune for the Nice striker.

EPSN’s Taylor Twellman listed two bouts of Covid, appendicitis and a stolen €85k watch among the series of unfortunate events to have befallen Dolberg sparking further interest in the story of the missing watch.

Twitter users were quick to recall the 2019 incident in which Dolberg’s watch went missing, resulting in a confession and subsequent sacking of teammate Lamine Diaby-Fadiga.

One to watch

Pedri (Spain)

While the 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder has already performed capably in this tournament so far, today's run-in with Croatia sees him up against Luka Modric and provides an opportunity to truly announce himself to European football.

4

Number of red cards shown to Netherlands at European Championships. Two against Czechoslovakia (1976) and two against Czech Republic (2004, 2021).



