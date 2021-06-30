Germany flatten out to send Low the overstayer to hollow exit

Germany's loss to England at Wembley was Joachim Low's last game in charge of the national team. Credit: Getty

It wasn’t supposed to end like this for Joachim Low. But then maybe the Germany manager’s biggest mistake was trying too hard to go out on his own terms.

Three years ago, a limp World Cup collapse against South Korea in Kazan had the look of the end of an era. Yet it’s hard to tell a manager who has delivered the biggest prize of all that his time is up – especially when his employers had awarded him a four-year deal prior to the

competition.

The first line of his epitaph will centre around the Brazilian summer of 2014, yet the conclusion reached will be that it’s a shame that he opted to overstay his welcome. Didi Hamann sat in an RTÉ studio last night and suggested Low had tarnished his legacy.

This was a hollow exit, albeit one that shouldn’t have come a massive surprise given their recent form line.

It’s become easier to write off the Germans in recent memory. The efficiency line is overdone at this stage, and Low’s side have become increasingly scatty. He was supposed to stay around until after the World Cup in Qatar but the story goes that he approached his employers in March to say that he was done after the Euros.

If there was a hope that it would build towards an emotional farewell, the warning signs were perhaps there when they suffered a home defeat to North Macedonia a few weeks later. They scraped through to their date with England in a madcap match with Hungary where they flirted with disaster and fell over the line.

In a way, it was in keeping with the chaotic nature of his response to the Russian debacle.

The following year, he made a statement by casting aside Mats Hummel and Thomas Muller along with Jerome Boateng, declaring that it was “a time for a new beginning.”

His regeneration plan was backed by his bosses, but the fact that Hummels and Muller ended up back in the fold and in his starting XI yesterday sums up the coherence of the strategy.

The criticism of Low was always that he was wedded to a possession style and didn’t really succeed in adapting to the explosive counter-attacking approach favoured by his successor Hansi Flick.

And while there were aspects of the Wembley reverse that could be pinpointed to suit the argument, it would be overdoing it to labour the point. There was a general lethargy around aspects of their second-half showing that pointed to a team that was broken.

Granted, they were the better side in the opening minutes and it initially looked as though his midfield set-up would expose Gareth Southgate’s conservatism, with Kai Havertz picking up dangerous positions.

After half-time, there was another spell in the ascendancy. But there was a noticeable shortage of ideas and conviction. In South Africa in 2010, Low presided over a German side that overran England, with the lasting image of Gareth Barry treading water as Muller ran riot in the dying stages.

This time around, it was England that had the youthful energy in the legs. Muller was presented with the moment that might have changed the story, yet his finishing let him down. It must be stressed that his reputation as a clinical killer is not Euros-based; he has never scored in the competition.

On the sideline, Low’s response suggested the game was up, the grey hairs almost more visible as the sombre chequered flag approached.

It is truly extraordinary that he managed to hold a job of that standing for 15 years. Unsurprisingly, he started his competition as the longest-serving manager in international football.

Next on the list in a European context is Koldo Álvarez, who was appointed in the less demanding role of Andorra manager four years later.

After operating as an assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann for his 2006 World Cup on home soil, Low, who was viewed as the tactical brains of the operation, was promoted to the top job. For context, his competitive bow in the hot seat was also Steve Staunton’s first meaningful encounter in charge of Ireland, an unremarkable 1-0 home victory in Stuttgart. They were starting journeys of vastly differing lengths.

Since then, the FAI have said hello and goodbye to Trapattoni, O’Neill and McCarthy before embarking on the Stephen Kenny project and the first two named were both given a reasonable crack at the gig by the volatile standards of their profession. Low has held the keys to his kingdom for that entire period.

There’s an argument that the German production line has slowed down and hindered him, churning out a lot of similar wide attacking players without necessarily strengthening the spine of the team, hence the importance of Hummels and the ageing Toni Kroos.

Bundesliga stars have enlivened this competition, yet they have done so while wearing the colours of other countries. The top six goalscorers in the Bundesliga this term were overseas players. Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Lars Stindl (14), Muller (11) and Union Berlin’s Max Kruse (11) were the top-performing natives but they are all north of 30.

Of course, Timo Werner had pushed Robert Lewandowski close the previous year, yet the inconsistent Chelsea attacker is almost the perfect front man for the current team; ticks a lot of the boxes but you wouldn’t trust him to get the job done.

But now for Low, fixing Germany is somebody else’s problem.