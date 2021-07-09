“The Irish may have left Italy but the stars of Italia Novante remain in the greatest soccer league in the world.” George Hamilton, ‘Italian League Football promo’, February 1991

“This is Gazzetta Football Italia.” Paul Gascoigne, Football Italia’s first presenter, September 1992

Funny that when a soccer revolution was televised, it was Paddy who got there first.

Before the sweet sounds of “Golaço!” invaded hungover Saturday mornings, RTÉ had already ensured that the glorious sights and sounds from the summer of Italia ’90 would warm up our winter evenings.

Even before Ireland’s maiden World Cup odyssey, RTÉ had sought permission to show Serie A but had been refused by soccer bosses here, given the scarcity of domestic fare then available in two-channel land.

The TV moguls eventually got their wish – and getting FAI sponsors Harp Lager on board reflected the FAI’s substantial cave-in – and every Monday Martin Tyler’s dulcet tones were soon soothing those lamenting the loss of their weekly Gridiron fix.

Across the water, despite reaching the World Cup semi-final, English football was still reeling from their European exile and remained in the dark ages. Murdoch vision was a mere infant and few were interested in pitching a gigantic saucer on their roof merely to watch Colchester in the Zenith Data Systems Cup.

England’s biggest star, Paul Gascoigne, had joined Lazio and, albeit injured, wondered aloud why nobody back home would be able to see him play.

Sky Sports already held the live Italian rights but had limited subscribers; they also splashed out for friendlies between Spurs and Lazio, part of the tortuous transfer negotiations between the sides.

And yet somehow, Channel 4 managed to gazump them when the Serie A rights to live matches came up for renewal.

Chrysalis, the TV company who had worked with Gascoigne on a programme documenting his recuperation from his 1991 FA Cup final injury, pitched to show all Lazio’s games on C4 but were told they had to buy the rights to every single match or none.

Sky didn’t bother so C4 went ahead and did so; it only cost them £1.5m, a relative pittance; Sky had paid £500k for their two Lazio v Spurs friendlies.

C4’s live coverage began with a six-goal thriller between Sampdoria and Lazio which immediately banished so many misconceptions and myths about Italian football.

But it was their Saturday morning magazine programme – ‘Gazzetta Football Italia’ - which would arguably provide a lasting legacy to a golden age of football on the small screen.

Gazza was supposed to be the show’s presenter. “His time-keeping wasn’t the best,” James Richardson once told me. Richardson had initially been a mere lackey behind the camera; suddenly, up stepped the lackey and TV’s wittiest and most urbane figure was born – and what a life he enjoyed.

He had already planned to move with his girlfriend to Rome; from where now, he would sip espresso on a sun-dappled piazza while poring through the pink ‘Gazetta Dello Sport’ for transfer rumours, and thence up and down the country for the weekly live games.

That a scene waking up with Gazza in pajamas, surrounded by kitchen implements in bizarrely sexual suggestiveness, was one of the least remarkable memories hints at the raucous anarchy involved.

He did the lambada with Attilo Lombardo – “a fantastic chap”. One programme opened with Richardson bemoaning no-shows Lombardo and Gianluca Vialli. “But they were behind me, messing around with black wigs on.” A personal favourite accompanied the furore when Richardson was rubbing Pierluigi Casiraghi’s face into a plate of pasta.

“So do you want to see a replay of your wonder goal last weekend then?” “No, I am not interested.” “But it’s Gary Bloom commentating.” “Gary Bloom? Fantastico!”

Even though the first season’s title race was one-sided, viewers were captivated by the sights and sounds and the stars of Italy; all so accessible and amenable. All viewing figures were smashed.

Del Piero, Zidane, Thuram, Maldini, Weah, Crespo, Recoba, Buffon, Shevchenko, Ronaldo, Batistuta, Gazza, Laudrup, Veron, Inzaghi, Chiesa, Cannavaro, Nesta, Baggio, Nedved. The cast list was dazzling.

“We definitely had the best years of it, their clubs were strong in Europe, star names like Ronaldo and Totti emerged,” recalls show producer Jonathan Grade.

“It had the passion, it had the glitzy charm. It was just perfect timing. It was almost like a different age, a golden age. The players weren’t wary of us, they knew what we were doing wouldn’t make any difference to them. James did the whole charming thing. They weren’t going to be get a comeback on social media or anything like that.

“It was a real institution and it started the football weekend. There wasn’t wall-to-wall TV. Now every league is on every hour on every channel.

“When I was doing my book on the show, the amount of people who recalled it with such fondness was simply staggering. But it’s best left where it’s at. You just couldn’t repeat it now. It was of its time.”

Richardson released archived shows during lockdown on his totallyfootballshow.com website; their beauty is that though contrived, they weren’t smug or superior like much of the laddish TV of the era.

Ken Wolstenholme offered a nod to 1966 by providing superb links while the late, great Peter Brackley commentated on the live games.

Within a decade, the show had left us, slowly slipping into the irrelevancy of Eurosport and then Bravo but its legacy lived on throughout and beyond the slump and rebirth of the Italian game in this century.

“Italy play with flair now and I think that is why we remember that era so fondly, it was exciting and colourful and thrilling,” says Grade.

A whole new generation of fans are falling in love again. Maybe football is coming Rome.



‘Golazzo — The Football Italia Years’ by Jonathan Grade, is available on Amazon and the Kindle Store