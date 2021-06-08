| 12.2°C Dublin

Gareth Southgate aiming to break the England stereotype with his new ‘Golden Generation’

Vincent Hogan

England manager Gareth Southgate and the Euro Championship trophy. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire Expand

It’s debatable if the young English tyros hoping to electrify these championships have even seen the old Pizza Hut commercial that had their manager as its punchline.

Gareth Southgate’s penalty miss against Germany in a Euro ’96 semi-final was so in tune with the idea of England all but making a fetish of disappointment, it became grist to the mill of sarcastic advertising. So Southgate sitting with a bag over his face while Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle – both spot-kick failures themselves against Germany at the 1990 World Cup – mocked him was never likely to draw offence.

He was the only one of 12 players to miss that June evening and the commercial ends with him walking into a wall – Pearce cackling to Waddle, ‘Ooooomph, this time he’s hit the post!’

