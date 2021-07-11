Fragmented England soldered back together for Euro 2020 final

For half an hour on Wednesday night England had the look of a team that was buckling from the weight of expectation, the burden of history, the solar heat of a nation’s flashing camera phones.

Their game against Denmark was shown live on ITV in the UK. Viewing figures were astronomical – 27.6 million, according to the station. Tonight’s Euro 2020 final against Italy will be shown on ITV and BBC. It is expected to become the most-watched event in UK broadcast history.

Therefore it will become one of those cultural phenomena that is nowadays scarce: a moment in time that unites a country, despite that country never having had more choice for its home entertainment pleasures. Instead of two channels and the wireless, their options are virtually limitless. But an audience that has been fragmented into splinters by the tech revolution will be soldered back together for one night only, like a vintage Wedgwood dinner plate reassembled by glue and the essence of Gazza’s tears.

“This is the moment I have been waiting for for a lifetime,” said John Motson in The Daily Telegraph on Friday. The venerable former number one BBC commentator had covered England games at 15 major tournaments and never seen them reach a final, let alone win one. “I find it hard to express what this tournament has done for the English psyche,” continued Motty, who turned 76 yesterday. “There is an amazing feeling of unity between the supporters and the players that I have not seen before.”

The sheer scale of their impact on the country seemed to have a reverse effect on the psyche of the England players on Wednesday evening. They had crushed Ukraine in the quarter-final the previous Saturday. An estimated 26 million had watched that encounter. It seemed that at some point between then and Wednesday, the squad had a wobble. Cocooned in their luxury training camp at St George’s Park, the FA’s national football centre near Burton Upon Trent, they have been insulated physically from the hype storm that has been sweeping the nation.

But psychological penetration would be impossible to avoid. Even without mobile phones, they would not have been able to shut out the swelling clamour. And even if there are strict protocols around use of their phones on match day, they couldn’t avoid looking out the windows of the team coach as it made its stately procession from Staffordshire to Wembley for the Denmark game.

Gareth Southgate revealed as much in media interviews. “I’m noticing the journey to the stadium, the tooting of the horns, the flags on the cars, so I’m starting to get a feel of exactly what’s going on,” said the England manager last week. He wasn’t reading the newspapers or tuning in to the incessant coverage on TV. “I suppose in the back of my mind I know what’s going on, but I’ve tried to put it to one side really and keep focused on what we’re doing.”

Maybe there was another reason for a performance that lacked conviction until Mikkel Damsgaard shocked them into life with his sensational free kick. Now chasing a goal, they had no choice but to react. But they did seem a tad unnerved in that opening half hour, as if the enormity of what they were doing had spooked them. Denmark, the underdogs, rose to the occasion; England shrunk from it. Eventually their heavyweight stature took its toll on the Danes in extra-time.

So, in theory at least, they have got their mandatory bad performance out of the way. Tournament champions usually survive one shaky performance at some stage. And customarily there’s no better game in which to get your bad game out of the way than a semi-final. It usually has the effect of galvanising a team for the final.

And if the stage fright they seemingly suffered on Wednesday night helps to inoculate them against it tonight, then it means that they flushed it out of their system at exactly the right time. They should have clearer heads tonight. They should know how to cope better with the massive expectation this time round, albeit that this is the ultimate match, the winner-takes-all derby.

They survived the Danish crisis because Southgate has built a team not to dazzle but to endure. He learnt that lesson well from his own international days. He had seen England teams, with more star quality than this one, crash and burn when the hammer came down in major tournaments. There was a national fixation with a Beckham, a Rooney, a Lampard and Gerrard, without the team steel around it to support it.

The manager has attended to the fundamental structures instead. Laden down with a scintillating array of attacking options, he hasn’t had his head turned by such riches. Instead he has kept most of them on the bench. He has prioritised a rock solid formation. He has opted for a belt and braces approach in defence and midfield rather than trying to accommodate the stellar individual talents at his disposal.

Stellar they may be, but he has deliberately opted for safety and reliability and collective solidarity. It is strategic conservatism. But at least it’s a strategy, it is an identity. Again, he knows his history all too well in this regard. England managers before him came to tournaments without either a strategy or an identity for their teams.

The joker in the pack is their goalkeeper. No serious manager will tolerate a flaky personality between the sticks. Southgate however has no choice but to persist with Jordan Pickford. The Everton custodian is volatile. It means he is capable of amateurish blunders; it also means he is capable of inspirational moments. All of England will be praying he got out the right side of the bed this morning.

Otherwise, England will have no excuses tonight. They are at home. It will be the sixth time in seven games in this tournament that they have played at Wembley. The fixtures schedule has conferred a massive advantage on them in this regard. It has been a home championship in all but name. Really, they ought to get the job done tonight. Because, if not tonight, then when?

Italy by way of compensation have a tremendous heritage to call upon, albeit that they’ve won the UEFA European Championship just once before, in 1968. But they have four World Cups in their lineage, the last in 2006. They will have generations of institutional knowledge with them in the dressing room tonight that their England counterparts will not. It should fill them with confidence. It should help them to cope with the occasion at least.

As England’s semi-final demonstrated, home advantage did not help them cope with that occasion especially well, not for the first 30 minutes at any rate. It may well have hindered them. They will have to cope with the same tonight, only with further deep sea pressure on them. They should be better equipped this time round and, if so, they should go on to make the history for which old England has been yearning since the year of our Lord, 1966.