| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

For the first time in my life I might be cheering for England

Paul McGrath

England manager Gareth Southgate. REUTERS/Carl Recine Expand

Close

England manager Gareth Southgate. REUTERS/Carl Recine

England manager Gareth Southgate. REUTERS/Carl Recine

England manager Gareth Southgate. REUTERS/Carl Recine

THIS might be the first time in my life where part of me is hoping to see England win a major tournament in tonight’s Euro 2020 final.

I have been so impressed by the efforts of my former Aston Villa defensive partner Gareth Southgate, as he has led a fine young England team to their first major final in 55 years.

Now we wait to see if they can get over the winning line against Italy in front of their home fans at Wembley.

Most Watched

Privacy