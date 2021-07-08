Footage shows a laser was shone in Kasper Schmeichel's face before crucial penalty in Wembley

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had a laser shone in his face as Harry Kane took the decisive penalty for England during their 2-1 extra-time victory in the semi final of Euro 2020.

Despite the distraction, Schmeichel still saved Kane's effort but the England striker followed up the rebound to fire home and book Gareth Southgate's men a place in Sunday's final against Italy.

TV footage clearly showed a laser was shone from the Wembley crowd as Kane prepared to take the spotkick.

ITV presenter Mark Chapman condemned the actions.

â¢Two balls on the field.

â¢Sterling taking a dive to get penalty.

â¢Laser in the eye of Danish goalie Kasper Schmeichel before Harry Kane shot the penalty.



The referee and match officials saw none.

Denmark was robbed.

England got gifted.#ENGDEN #EURO2020 #englandvdenmark pic.twitter.com/6uFkB9bxPs — Akki (@Akkiakki1137) July 7, 2021

"One thing we have spotted just as Harry Kane took the penalty and which is completely unacceptable and ridiculous…look, someone's got a laser pen in the stands," he said.

"Whoever they are they're an idiot, him or her, and we can just hope that it didn’t put Kasper Schmeichel off because it's stupid and he doesn't deserve that.

"That sort of thing, nobody wants to see."

The incident sparked widespread condemnation with former England striker Stan Collymore calling for a lifetime ban for anyone who engaged in such an activity.

While the debate rages about the penalty decision that gave England the win, the laser incident has become a subplot. Video footage also showed a second ball on the pitch during the build up to the winning goal.

In incidences when a second ball is on the pitch, referees can use their discretion if it is not interfering with play. However, the second ball on the Wembley turf was in very close proximity to the action as Danish defenders defended the English attack.