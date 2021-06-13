Fighting for England’s soul

Gareth Southgate is fighting a battle for the soul of English football and his biggest enemy is not the England fans booing the team for taking the knee. It’s Boris Johnson. This is a battle between NHS England and SAS England.

The England manager has shown that he apparently got a much better education at comprehensive school and Crystal Palace than his Prime Minister did at Eton and Oxford. Should Southgate prevail in the battle between the two, it will be good not just for England but for Ireland too.

It was great to see our national team stand against racism in Budapest on Tuesday but disappointing to hear Hungarian fans boo them. Afterwards, debutant Chiedozie Ogbene suggested Uefa should consider measures against fans who react in this way to the knee being taken. One report said the Rotherham United winger “called on Uefa to take action against nations like Hungary.” In recent years it’s been assumed that fan racism is confined to “nations like Hungary.”

When Bulgarian supporters racially abused England players two years ago there was much complacent comment about how Eastern Europe lagged far behind in tackling this problem. All agreed that English football’s racist days were long gone.

Yet England’s warm-up games against Austria and Romania were blighted by a section of their own support booing the players as they took a knee. This followed similar incidents at club games, including the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City. “Nations like Hungary,” turns out to include the one in which Ogbene and most of his teammates make their living.

Southgate’s reaction has been exemplary. Two days after the Romania match, in a magnificent open letter on The Players Tribune website entitled ‘Dear England’, he asked, “Why would you choose to insult somebody for something as ridiculous as the colour of their skin? Why? Unfortunately for those people that engage in that kind of behaviour, I have some bad news. You’re on the losing side. It’s clear to me that we’re heading for a much more tolerant and understanding society and I know our lads will be a big part of that.”

England players, their manager declared, have a “duty to continue to interact with the public on matters such as equality, inclusivity and racial injustice while using the power of their voices to help put debates on the table, raise awareness and educate.”

Southgate’s leadership was in stark contrast to that of his country’s PM who pointedly declined to criticise the boo boys when asked about the issue. The FA were reportedly furious.

Some Tory MPs have been more forthright. Brendan Clarke-Smith, who’d previously criticised Marcus Rashford’s school meals campaign, compared England taking the knee to the team giving a Nazi Salute before a 1938 game in Germany.

There’s also been a campaign in England’s right wing media outlets suggesting the boo brigade aren’t motivated by racism at all. The Spectator says people object to taking the knee because the gesture is “imported from America and tied to a set of demands alien to this country and its history.”

UnHerd describes supporters as “increasingly frustrated at what, for them, has become a protracted moral lecture.” Booing fans, says Spiked, “want to stop the culture war against their sport, their lifestyles and their language.” There have been suggestions that the booing is a protest against Black Lives Matter’s ‘Marxist ideology’.

This is pitifully transparent stuff. Nothing in England’s recent history suggests any great popular antipathy towards importing American culture. Millionaire footballers are unlikely Marxists. The “protracted moral lecture” takes a shorter time to unfold than a minute’s silence. And the real culture warriors are not the players, but those criticising them.

A social media check reveals that almost all the kneeling sceptics belong to the tribe obsessed with and vehemently opposed to ‘wokeness’, the enemies of Brexit, transgender rights, the perceived excesses of multi-culturalism, etc. That may indicate why they find one brief gesture of solidarity against racism such an absolute torment.

The reason Johnson won’t criticise such views is that he’s a culture warrior too. In the past few days Education Secretary Gavin Williamson made a huge deal out of an Oxford student society deciding to remove a portrait of the Queen from its HQ.

Johnson weighed in to support him. This might seem a mind-numbingly trivial matter but the Tories believe such issues are electoral gold for them. Their worldview could hardly differ more from that of the England manager.

Ironically, the objectors have strengthened the case for the kneeling to continue by effectively disproving the complaint that it’s merely a token gesture. Anything which produces an infuriated reaction obviously still possesses some significance. Were England to abandon it now, the decision would be seen as a victory for some dubious elements.

Lads, everyone knows why you’re booing. At least the Bulgarians were honest about it.

Ireland comes into this because Johnson’s strategy of appealing to the most jingoistic and xenophobic instincts of the electorate seems to be informing his policy on the North with potentially catastrophic consequences.

But the better England do in the Euros the more of a hero Southgate will become and the more eager people will be to embrace his vision rather than Johnson’s. Such an implicit rebuke might soften Boris’s cough for a bit.

On the other hand, should England crash out early, right wingers will queue up to declare that the players should have concentrated on football rather than politics. That will further embolden the king of the culture warriors and an emboldened Boris Johnson is the last thing this country needs.

So it wouldn’t be the worst thing if England do well. A team whose fans too often represented the worst aggressive and arrogant aspects of the national character now has a manager and players who epitomise the intelligence and decency of Englishness at its best.

Some vocal English patriots will secretly hope they come a cropper. They know who Southgate was targeting when he wrote, “I have never believed we should just stick to football.”

No England team has been easier for an Irish person to like. Diplomatic relations between the two countries might be at a low ebb but Southgate’s England is not the England which wishes us ill.

Fifty years of cheering against the old oppressor is a hard habit to break. But maybe this afternoon I might let one small cry for King Harry, England and Saint Gareth. Maybe.