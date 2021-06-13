| 15.3°C Dublin

Fighting for England’s soul

Eamonn Sweeney

Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips take a knee at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Photo: Lee Smith/PA Wire. Expand

Gareth Southgate is fighting a battle for the soul of English football and his biggest enemy is not the England fans booing the team for taking the knee. It’s Boris Johnson. This is a battle between NHS England and SAS England.

The England manager has shown that he apparently got a much better education at comprehensive school and Crystal Palace than his Prime Minister did at Eton and Oxford. Should Southgate prevail in the battle between the two, it will be good not just for England but for Ireland too.

It was great to see our national team stand against racism in Budapest on Tuesday but disappointing to hear Hungarian fans boo them. Afterwards, debutant Chiedozie Ogbene suggested Uefa should consider measures against fans who react in this way to the knee being taken. One report said the Rotherham United winger “called on Uefa to take action against nations like Hungary.” In recent years it’s been assumed that fan racism is confined to “nations like Hungary.”

