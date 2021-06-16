Evergreen Ronaldo leaves it late to break Euros record with brace

Here comes Cristiano Ronaldo again. Teaching the world to sing his name in perfect harmony.

First he was embarrassing the billionaire sponsors Coca-Cola, next he was delivering his trademark smirks with world-class smugness after each attempted backheel, and then he was kick-starting Portugal’s European Championship defence by casually making history with two goals in three minutes.

Never mind 60,000 heartbroken Hungarian spectators. The whole of Europe was left in no doubt this summer is an invitation to the Cristiano show.

It is ever thus when the superstar comes to town. The lingering memory of Portugal’s 2016 victory in Paris was of their coach, Fernando Santos, effectively relegated to assistant as the stricken Ronaldo choreographed his team-mates’ rearguard action.

The opening act of this competition culminated in the latest of his amazing records, a late double in a paradoxically uncomfortable yet deserved 3-0 confirming Ronaldo as the competition’s greatest goalscorer. He has 11 in total, eclipsing France maestro Michel Platini.

Read More

Now 36 and in his record-breaking fifth Euros, it is tempting to see this as Ronaldo’s swansong in international football – an unwise conclusion. His farewell may be football’s equivalent of another Rolling Stones tour, perpetually ready and willing to engage in another fling on the biggest stages. You could imagine Ronaldo still going in his 50s, snarling at referees who refuse to believe he only loses possession when fouled, offering a slightly patronising thumbs-up to a young colleague who heeds the demand to pass to him, winking towards and possibly checking his reflection in the nearest camera.

We ought to know better to consider a genius accepting of being a support act, even when accounting for the supreme talent in a Portuguese squad which would be strong contenders to retain their title with or without their extraordinary number seven. This is a side packed with so much class they no longer need carrying by their star.

Compared to his prime, some Ronaldo tricks occasionally look more showy than penetrative. There are only so many two-footed shuffles on the far touchline that are necessary when an easy six-yard pass into midfield is available. Would a younger Ronaldo have missed a tap-in after six yards, as he did after Bruno Fernandes’ cross two minutes before half-time? In the space of ten seconds midway through the first half Ronaldo flung up his arms when no-one was within five yards of a frankly lousy pass. No matter. When he is on the pitch, a match-winning contribution is in the post.

When he did lose the ball for the first time, he immediately won it back and fed Bernardo Silva who should have shot towards ’keeper Peter Gulacsi. Long before the conclusive finale, a Ronaldo goal and assist in the first half would not have been flattering.

Portugal ought to have been in the clear by half-time, Diogo Jota, Silva and Ronaldo the most culpable as their dominance failed to break through an Hungarian defence in survival mode.

Santos’ side has a different profile to five years ago, when they were set up to resist more than attack.

The second half was more open, offering a glimpse into Portugal’s strength in depth. Rafa Silva, introduced after 71 minutes for Bernardo, was arguably the most decisive player, involved in all three late goals. They had to wait 84 minutes for the breakthrough, and it was fortuitous. Rafa crossed and Raphael Guerreiro’s shot deflected off Willi Orban. The defender then tugged Rafa’s shirt to allow Ronaldo his momentous strike from the spot. Rafa and Ronaldo’s double act created a gorgeous third in injury-time.

All that was missing was a celebration in which Ronaldo kicked away a couple of Coke bottles, stared into the lens and re-emphasised the ‘drink water’ that so delighted anti-obesity campaigners in his pre-match Press Conference.

Portugal are reaffirmed as one of the favourites. They have it all: pace, skill and the fully-fit, sugar free and evergreen Ronaldo.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]