| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Euros will reveal whether this England team have outgrown Southgate

Gareth Southgate's team selection holds key to England's hopes of being crowned kings of Europe for the first time Expand

Close

Gareth Southgate's team selection holds key to England's hopes of being crowned kings of Europe for the first time

Gareth Southgate's team selection holds key to England's hopes of being crowned kings of Europe for the first time

Gareth Southgate's team selection holds key to England's hopes of being crowned kings of Europe for the first time

Tony Evans

Gareth Southgate has done a fine job in his five years as England manager. He took over the position when the national side was in chaos and was the right man to nurse along a new wave of talent. Even more exciting for the 50-year-old is that another crop of exceptional players has developed under his tenure.

Now Southgate faces a huge test. Too often over the years England’s potential in major tournaments has been overhyped. But in the next month they have a real chance of becoming European champions.

The manager has a squad with the class to win the competition but that is only half the equation. The question is whether he has the tactical acumen to channel the talent. He was the right man for the role but has the team outgrown him?

Most Watched

Privacy