Euro 2020 – Your guide to Day 7: Eriksen prompts use of Danish CPR app

The cardiac arrest suffered by Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen during a Euro 2020 match has seen a seven-fold increase in sign-ups for the ‘heart runner’ app, which allows emergency services to quickly direct citizen responders to assist heart attack victims.

Eriksen’s life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he is recovering.

The incident shocked millions of TV viewers around the world and prompted hundreds of Danes to sign up for the app as volunteers who will make themselves available in similar situations.

The app is part of a scheme backed by non-profit foundation TrygFonden whose statistics show that the chances of surviving a heart attack increase from less than 10pc to over 70pc if a victim receives CPR and a shock from a defibrillator before the ambulance arrives.

Multilingual Slovaks foil Poland’s plans

Slovakia midfielder Lukas Haraslin’s multilingual skills helped his team to frustrate Poland’s attacking tactics during their opening Euro 2020 Group E win on Monday.

Haraslin was able to understand Poland’s game-plan after learning some Polish during his five-year stint with Lechia Gdansk. When Plan A did not work for Poland, their players tried to switch to Plan B by passing instructions in another language. Unfortunately for them, Haraslin foiled those plans also.

“There was a situation where (Polish defender) Kamil Glik was telling (team-mate Grzegorz) Krychowiak where he was going to run,” Haraslin told the daily paper SME.

“I immediately warned my team mate Tomas Hubocan to be wary (of the move). When Glik heard me, he switched to French. But I understood that too, because it is similar to Italian. I told him ‘Kamil, I understand you anyway’. So he left it,” added Haraslin.

1

The number of matches Marko Arnautovic has been banned for, meaning he misses Austria’s clash with Netherlands tonight. Arnautovic, who has Serbian background, apologised for his reaction to North Macedonia fans but denied he used racist language. North Macedonia’s governing body said his remarks were aimed at their player Gjanni Alioski, who has Albanian roots.

ON TV

Today: Ukraine v North Macedonia, RTÉ2/ITV, 2pm; Denmark v Belgium, RTÉ2/ITV, 5pm; Netherlands v Austria, RTÉ2/BBC1, 8pm. Tomorrow: Sweden v Slovakia, RTÉ2/BBC1, 2pm; Croatia v Czech Republic, RTÉ2/BBC1, 5pm; England v Scotland, RTÉ2/ITV, 8pm