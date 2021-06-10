Euro 2020: Your group-by-group guide to the race for the Henri Delaunay trophy

The race to the claim the biggest prize in European international football starts tomorrow when Italy play host to Turkey in Rome. Here is your definitive guide to the groups and each nation's chances of glory.

GROUP A

Turkey

FIFA ranking: 29

Coach: Şenol Güneş. Managed the national team from 2000 until 2004 and guided them to third-place at the 2002 World Cup.

Captain: Burak Yılmaz

One to watch: Hakan Calhanoglu. The AC Milan man knows Italian football enough to possibly give them an edge in the tournament’s opening game. He’s also a set-piece genius; any free-kick within 40 yards is dangerous.

Tournament record: Fell at group stage in 2016. Were semi-finalists in 2008.

Expectations: The hipster’s choice have the talent to go far, and if they get out of the group they may have an easier path, avoiding the Belgians and French if they top their groups.

Odds: 60/1

Verdict: Semi-finalists.

Fixtures: June 11 v Italy, Rome, June 16 v Wales, June 20 v Switzerland, both Baku.

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Fenerbahçe), Mert Günok (Başakşehir), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Zeki Çelik (LOSC Lille), Çağlar Söyüncü (Leicester), Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Mert Müldür (Sassuolo), Ozan Kabak (Liverpool), Rıdvan Yılmaz (Beşiktaş), Umut Meraş (Le Havre)

Midfielders: Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille), Dorukhan Toköz (Beşiktaş), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), Okay Yokuşlu (West Brom), Orkun Kökçü (Feyenoord), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahçe), Taylan Antalyalı (Galatasaray), Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Milan)

Forwards: Burak Yılmaz (LOSC Lille), Cengiz Ünder (Leicester), Enes Ünal (Getafe), Abdülkadir Ömür (Trabzonspor), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray), Halil İbrahim Dervişoğlu (Brentford), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Düsseldorf).

Wales

FIFA ranking: 17

Coach: Rob Page (caretaker). Took over as controversy surrounding Ryan Giggs led to his replacement for the Euros.

Captain: Gareth Bale

One to watch: Gareth Bale. He may not be in his Champions League-winning form recently, but he always turns it up a notch for the national team.

Tournament record: Semi-finalists in 2016.

Expectations: Beating the Welsh is rarely easy, but a lot of their talent is young and untested, such as Harry Wilson or Ben Davies, and Aaron Ramsey needs to be on a good day to keep them ticking.

Odds: 125/1

Verdict: Group stage.

Fixtures: June 12 v Switzerland, June 16 v Turkey, both Baku, June 20 v Italy, Rome.

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Daniel Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Charlton), Ben Davies (Tottenham) Connor Roberts (Swansea), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Tottenham), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield Utd), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Jonathan Williams (Cardiff City), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Daniel James (Manchester Utd), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Joe Morrell (Luton), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester Utd), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Tyler Roberts (Leeds United).

Italy

FIFA ranking: 7

Coach: Roberto Mancini. The former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss took over the Azzurri after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and is now unbeaten in 27 games.

Captain: Giorgio Chiellini

One to watch: Ciro Immobile. The Lazio striker’s penchant for key goals was seen in the qualifier against Northern Ireland. He has the experience to be decisive in big games.

Tournament record: Winners 1968. Runners-up 2000, 2012.

Expectations: Performed beyond expectation at the last two Euros, won all 10 of their games in qualifying and are in need of a morale boost after failing to reach the 2018 World Cup. Should easily top the group, where they play all three games in Rome.

Odds: 8/1

Verdict: Semi-finalists.

Fixtures: June 11 v Turkey, June 16 v Switzerland, June 20 v Wales, all Rome.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo).

Switzerland

FIFA ranking: 13

Coach: Vladimir Petković. Won the Coppa Italia with Lazio before taking over the Swiss in 2014. Reached the last 16 in Euro ’16 and the 2018 World Cup.

Captain: Granit Xhaka

One to watch: Xherdan Shaqiri. The Liverpool winger was the only Swiss mention in the 2019 Nations League team of the tournament.

Tournament record: Round of 16 in 2016 is the only time in four they got out of the groups.

Expectations: Have plenty of talent in Europe’s top five leagues and good on the ball but are in a tough group though and may struggle to beat Italy at home.

Odds: 90/1

Verdict: Group stage.

Fixtures: June 12 v Wales, Baku June 16 v Italy, Rome, June 20 v Turkey, Baku.

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Mönchengladbach), Yvon Mvogo (PSV), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Dortmund), Loris Benito (Bordeaux), Eray Cömert (Basel), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Jordan Lotomba (Nice), Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg), Becir Omeragic (Zürich), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino), Fabian Schär (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Basel)

Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Admir Mehmedi (Wolfsburg), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool), Djibril Sow (Frankfurt), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Mönchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Frankfurt)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Mönchengladbach),

Mario Gavranović (Dinamo Zagreb), Haris Seferović (Benfica).





GROUP B

Denmark

FIFA ranking: 10

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand. In the job since July 2020. Succeeded Thomas Tuchel at Mainz before coaching in Denmark’s domestic league, where he previously won a title in 2012.

Captain: Simon Kjær.

One to watch: Christian Eriksen. Irish fans are familiar with his talent, a trait seen more often in Danish colours than at Inter Milan.

Record: Winners 1992.

Expectations: Recently showed resolve to draw 1-1 with Germany. World Cup qualifying started with three wins, with 14 goals scored and none conceded. This is a team in form at the right time

Odds: 25/1

Verdict: Round of 16.

Fixtures: June 12 v Finland; June 17 v Belgium, June 21 v Russia, all Copenhagen

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester), Jonas Lössl (Midtjylland), Frederik Rønnow (Schalke)

Defenders: Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Simon Kjær (AC Milan), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Joachim Andersen (Fullham), Daniel Wass (Valencia), Mathias Jørgensen (Copenhagen), Joakim Mæhle (Atalanta), Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton), Nicolai Boilesen (Copenhagen)

Midfielders: Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Nørgaard (Brentford), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham), Thomas Delaney (Dortmund), Anders Christiansen (Malmö), Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan), Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim)

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona), Andreas Cornelius (Parma), Andreas Skov Olsen (Bologna), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig), Kasper Dolberg (Nice), Jonas Wind (Copenhagen).

Belgium

FIFA ranking: 1

Coach: Roberto Martínez. Familiar for his work in the Premier League at Swansea, Wigan and Everton. Has been in charge of Belgium since 2016.

Captain: Eden Hazard

One to watch: Romelu Lukaku. If Eden Hazard is still slow after an injury-hit season and Kevin De Bruyne isn’t back to full fitness after his injury in the Champions League final, Lukaku will be key to their chances.

Tournament record: Runners-up 1980, quarter-finalists 2016.

Expectations: The golden generation is running out of tournaments to win. Attacking ability outweighs stability at the back as two ageing centre-backs are still the foundation to their defence.

Odds: 13/2

Verdict: Quarter-finalists.

Fixtures: June 12 vs Russia, St Petersburg, June 17 v Denmark, Copenhagen, June 21 v Finland, St Petersburg.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Mats Selz (RC Strasbourg Alsace).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).

Midfielders: Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Nacer Chadli (İstanbul Başakşehir), Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Dennis Praet (Leicester), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

Russia

FIFA ranking: 38

Coach: Stanislav Cherchesov. Has been in charge since 2016 after stints in the Austrian and Polish leagues. Reached last eight of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Captain: Artem Dzyuba

One to watch: Artem Dzyuba. Zenit St Petersburg’s front man since 2015 has scored 29 times in 51 games for Russia.

Tournament record: Winners 1960 (as USSR). Reached the semi-finals in 2008.

Expectations: Home advantage will make them tough to beat, as it was in 2018, but the Danish and Belgians possess too much quality and the Finns will want to beat their neighbours in their first international tournament.

Odds: 75/1

Verdict: Group stage.

Fixtures: June 12 v Belgium;

June 16 v Finland, both St Petersburg; June 20 v Denmark, Copenhagen.

Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin (Rubin), Matvei Safonov (Krasnodar), Anton Shunin (Dinamo Moskva)

Defenders: Georgi Dzhikiya (Spartak Moskva), Igor Diveev (CSKA), Yuri Zhirkov (Zenit), Vyacheslav Karavaev (Zenit), Fedor Kudryashov (Antalyaspor), Andrei Semenov (Akhmat), Mario Fernandes (CSKA)

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov (Lokomotiv), Rifat Zhemaletdinov (Lokomotiv), Maksim Mukhin (CSKA), Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco), Daniil Fomin (Dinamo), Roman Zobnin (Spartak), Alexei Ionov (Krasnodar), Daler Kuzyayev (Zenit), Andrei Mostovoy (Zenit), Magomed Ozdoev (Zenit), Denis Makarov (Rubin), Aleksei Miranchuk (Atalanta), Denis Cheryshev (Valencia)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Zenit), Anton Zabolotny (CSKA), Aleksandr Sobolev (Spartak).

Finland

FIFA ranking: 54

Coach: Markku Kanerva. Was U-21s manager from 2004 before becoming assistant manager in 2011 and then eventually the full-time boss in 2016.

Captain: Tim Sparv

One to watch: Teemu Pukki. Thirty goals in 90 apps for Finland, the Norwich man will lead from the front.

Tournament record: Debutants.

Expectations: The second lowest-ranked team doesn’t have high hopes, but fixtures against Russia and Denmark are targets for a victory.

Odds: 325/1

Verdict: Group stage.

Fixtures: June 12 v Denmark, Copenhagen, June 16 v Russia, June 21 v Belgium, both St Petersburg.

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky (Leverkusen), Jesse Joronen (Brescia), Anssi Jaakkola (Bristol Rovers)

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri (Pafos), Daniel O’Shaughnessy (HJK Helsinki), Joona Toivio (Häcken), Leo Väisänen (Elfsborg), Sauli Väisänen (Chievo), Robert Ivanov (Warta Poznań), Jere Uronen (Genk), Nikolai Alho (MTK Budapest), Jukka Raitala (Minnesota United), Pyry Soiri (Esbjerg)

Midfielders: Glen Kamara (Rangers), Robert Taylor (Brann), Robin Lod (Minnesota United), Joni Kauko (Esbjerg), Onni Valakari (Pafos), Rasmus Schüller (Djurgården), Thomas Lam (Zwolle), Tim Sparv (Larissa), Fredrik Jensen (Augsburg), Lassi Lappalainen (Montréal)

Forwards: Joel Pohjanpalo (Union Berlin), Marcus Forss (Brentford FC), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).





GROUP C

Ukraine

FIFA ranking: 24

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko. Shevchenko gained legendary status as a player and has been in charge of the national team since 2016, the only managerial job he’s ever had.

Captain: Andriy Pyatov

One to watch: Andriy Yarmolenko. The West Ham United winger has 38 goals in 92 appearances for Ukraine.

Tournament record: Group stage 2012, 2016.

Expectations: They beat reigning champions Portugal 2-1 to qualify and recently drew 1-1 with the French in Saint-Denis, so don’t think that Ukraine will be pushovers.

Odds: 90/1

Verdict: Round of 16.

Fixtures: June 13 v Netherlands, Amsterdam, June 17 v North Macedonia, June 21 v Austria, both Bucharest

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Anatolii Trubin (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Defenders: Eduard Sobol (Club Brugge), Illia Zabarnyi (Dynamo Kyiv), Serhiy Kryvtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Popov (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Karavaev (Dynamo Kyiv), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk (Dynamo Kyiv), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta), Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yevhen Makarenko (Kortrijk), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Manchester City), Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham), Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencváros), Heorhii Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Roman Bezus (Gent)

Forwards: Roman Yaremchuk (Gent), Artem Besedin (Dynamo Kyiv), Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1).

Austria

FIFA ranking: 23

Coach: Franco Foda. The German has a 60pc win record since he took over in January 2018.

Captain: Julian Baumgartlinger

One to watch: Marcel Sabitzer. RB Leipzig’s maestro showed his class when scoring twice in their 3-0 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, and is a threat in the No 10 role.

Tournament record: Group stage 2008, 2016.

Expectations: Struggling recently, losing 4-0 to Denmark and 1-0 to England. Won’t go far.

Odds: 90/1

Verdict: Group stage.

Fixtures: June 13 v North Macedonia, Bucharest, June 17 v Netherlands, Amsterdam, June 21 v Ukraine, Bucharest.

Goalkeepers: Daniel Bachmann (Watford), Pavao Pervan (Wolfsburg), Alexander Schlager (LASK)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern), Aleksandar Dragović (Leverkusen), Marco Friedl (Werder Bremen), Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt), Stefan Lainer (Mönchengladbach), Philipp Lienhart (Freiburg), Stefan Posch (Hoffenheim), Christopher Trimmel (Union Berlin), Andreas Ulmer (Salzburg)

Midfielders: Julian Baumgartlinger (Leverkusen), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim), Florian Grillitsch (Hoffenheim), Stefan Ilsanker (Frankfurt), Konrad Laimer (Leipzig), Valentino Lazaro (Internazionale), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Louis Schaub (Luzern), Xaver Schlager (Wolfsburg), Alessandro Schöpf (Schalke)

Forwards: Marko Arnautović (Shanghai Port), Michael Gregoritsch (Augsburg), Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), Karim Onisiwo (Mainz).

Netherlands

FIFA ranking: 16

Coach: Frank de Boer. Was an assistant when the Dutch reached the 2010 World Cup final, has since taken charge of Ajax and Inter Milan.

Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum.

One to watch: Memphis Depay. Scored twice last week in a 2-2 draw with Scotland and is the focus point of a dynamic young attack.

Tournament record: Winners 1988, group stage in 2012.

Expectations: This is a rebuilding tournament for the Dutch after missing Euro 2016 and Russia 2018. Will wish they had Virgil van Dijk on board.

Odds: 12/1

Verdict: Round of 16.

Fixtures: June 13 v Ukraine, June 17 v Austria, June 21 v Nth Macedonia, all Amsterdam.

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Tim Krul (Norwich), Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Man City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Jurriem Timber (Ajax), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Joel Veltman (Brighton), Owen Wijndal (AZ Alkmaar)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (AZ Alkmaar), Donny van de Beek (Man Utd), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Donyell Malen (PSV), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg).

North Macedonia

FIFA ranking: 62

Coach: Igor Angelovski. Has been in charge since 2015 after a short stint managing in the country’s domestic league.

Captain: Goran Pandev

One to watch: Goran Pandev. The striker is now 37 so is one of the tournament’s veterans, but the 2010 Champions League winner can still find himself on the score-sheet and is still playing top-flight football in Italy with Genoa.

Tournament record: First time to qualify.

Expectations: An unpredictable bunch. Recent results include a 2-1 win in Germany and a 3-3 draw with Estonia. May not get many points, but they don’t do 0-0 draws, so they should be entertaining if not impressive.

Odds: 500/1

Verdict: Group stage.

Fixtures: June 13 v Austria, June 17 v Ukraine, both Bucharest, June 21 v Netherlands, Amsterdam.

Goalkeepers: Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano), Damjan Siskovski (Doxa Katokopia), Riste Jankov (Rabotnicki)

Defenders: Stefan Ristovski (Dinamo Zagreb), Visar Musliu (Fehérvár), Egzon Bejtulai (Shkëndija), Kire Ristevski (Újpest), Gjoko Zajkov (Charleroi), Darko Velkovski (Rijeka), Ezdzan Alioski (Leeds)

Midfielders: Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb), Enis Bardhi (Levante), Stefan Spirovski (AEK Larnaca), Boban Nikolov (Lecce), Tihomir Kostadinov (Ružomberok), Ferhan Hasani (Partizani), Eljif Elmas (Napoli), Daniel Avramovski (Kayserispor), Darko Curlinov (Stuttgart), Marjan Radeski (Akademija Pandev)

Forwards: Goran Pandev (Genoa), Aleksandar Trajkovski (Mallorca), Ivan Trickovski (AEK Larnaca), Vlatko Stojanovski (Chambly), Krste Velkovski (Sarajevo), Milan Ristovski (Spartak Trnava).





GROUP D

England

FIFA ranking: 4

Coach: Gareth Southgate. Credited for rebuilding a connection between English fans and the team after he led them to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Captain: Harry Kane.

One to watch: Phil Foden. It’s easy to focus on Kane’s unmatched striker’s instinct or what way the defence will be organised, but if England are to go far with a possession-first style of play then Manchester City’s Foden can help bring the needed forward thrust to that system.

Tournament record: Third 1968, semi-finalists 1996.

Expectations: They have talent, goal-scoring ability, proven winners and if they top the group they could to the final playing all but one game at Wembley. But their knockout games will be tough, which could either see an early exit or huge momentum.

Odds: 4/1 fav.

Verdict: Runners-up

Fixtures: June 13 v Croatia, June 18 v Scotland, June 22 v Czech Rep., all London.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City).

Czech Republic

FIFA ranking: 40

Coach: Jaroslav Silhavy. In charge since September 2018 and they finished second in their group in the UEFA Nations League B.

Captain: Borek Dockal

One to watch: Tomas Soucek. The midfielder had a solid season in the West Ham shirt, finishing as their joint top-scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals.

Tournament record: Winners 1976 (as Czechoslovakia), Runners-up 1996.

Expectations: Have tournament pedigree and shown they can hold their own in a draw with Belgium, but in a group with two hosts and a strong Croatia.

Odds: 125/1

Verdict: Group stage

Fixtures: June 14 v Scotland, June 18 v Croatia, both Glasgow, June 22 v England, London

Goalkeepers: Tomáš Vaclík (Sevilla), Jiří Pavlenka (Werder Bremen), Aleš Mandous (Sigma Olomouc)

Defenders: Pavel Kadeřábek (1899 Hoffenheim), Ondřej Čelůstka (Sparta Prague), Tomáš Kalas, (Bristol City), Jan Bořil (Slavia Prague), Jakub Brabec (Viktoria Plzeň), Vladimír Coufal (West Ham), Tomáš Holeš (Slavia Prague), Aleš Matějů (Brescia), David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Vladimír Darida (Hertha BSC), Jakub Jankto (Sampdoria), Tomáš Souček (West Ham), Lukáš Masopust (Slavia Prague), Antonín Barák (Hellas Verona), Alex Král (Spartak Moscow), Petr Ševčík (Slavia Prague), Adam Hložek, (Sparta Prague), Jakub Pešek (Slovan Liberec).

Forwards: Matěj Vydra (Burnley), Michael Krmenčík (PAOK), Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen), Tomáš Pekhart (Legia Warsaw).

Scotland

FIFA ranking: 44

Coach: Steve Clarke. In charge since May 2019 after leading Kilmarnock to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership. Was an assistant at Liverpool, Chelsea, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Captain: Andy Robertson

One to watch: Scott McTominay. May play as part of a back three or in midfield, so where he starts will be an early indicator of team’s tactics.

Tournament record: Group stage 1992, 1996.

Expectations: First tournament since 1998, and they have the talent to get out of the group.

Odds: 250/1

Verdict: Round of 16

Fixtures: June 14 v Czech Rep., Glasgow, June 18 v England, London, June 22 v Croatia, Glasgow

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian), David Marshall (Derby), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers).

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (N Forest), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield U), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic).

Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

Croatia

FIFA ranking: 14

Coach: Zlatko Dalic. Took over in October 2017 and led Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final where they lost 4-2 to France, but since slumped in the Nations League where they finished bottom of their group behind England and Spain.

Captain: Luka Modric

One to watch: Ivan Perisic. Scored 27 goals in 99 appearances for Croatia and was part of Inter Milan’s Serie A title-winning team.

Tournament record: Quarter-finalists, 1996, 2008.

Expectations: Hard to dismiss after their run at the 2018 World Cup. Will hold their own in the group but if they come across one of the top sides in the knockout stages their core stars may not be able to keep up.

Odds: 30/1

Verdict: Round of 16

Fixtures: June 13 v England, London, June 18 v Czech Rep., June 22 v Scotland, both Glasgow

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb), Lovre Kalinić (Hajduk Split), Simon Sluga (Luton Town).

Defenders: Šime Vrsaljko (Atlético Madrid), Borna Barišić (Rangers), Duje Ćaleta-Car (Marseille), Dejan Lovren (Zenit), Josip Juranović (Legia Warsaw), Domagoj Vida (Beşiktaş), Joško Gvardiol (Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek).

Midfielders: Mateo Kovačić (Chelsea), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Marcelo Brozović (Inter Milan), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Nikola Vlašić (CSKA Moscow), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Ivan Perišić (Inter Milan), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Oršić (Dinamo Zagreb), Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo Zagreb).

Forwards: Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim).





GROUP E

Sweden

FIFA ranking: 18

Coach: Janne Andersson. Andersson took charge following Sweden’s disappointing Euro 2016 campaign, where they came last in Ireland’s group and guided them to their first World Cup finals in 12 years where they reached the quarter-finals in 2018.

Captain: Andreas Granqvist

One to watch: Alexander Isak. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out through injury, Sweden will look to Isak to lead the line. The 21-year-old forward scored 17 goals for Real Sociedad in La Liga as the club qualified for the Europa League.

Tournament record: Third, 1992.

Expectations: Good all-round squad can get out of the group and be the Round of 16’s surprise package.

Odds: 90/1

Verdict: Quarter-finalists

Fixtures: June 14 v Spain, Seville, June 18 v Slovakia, June 23 v Poland, both St. Petersburg.

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (København), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Gençlerbirliği), Robin Olsen (Everton).

Defenders: Emil Krafth (Newcastle United), Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United), Marcus Danielson (Dalian Yifang), Martin Olsson (Häcken), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Pontus Jansson (Brentford), Filip Helander (Rangers), Mikael Lustig (AIK), Andreas Granqvist (Helsingborg).

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Ken Sema (Watford), Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus), Sebastian Larsson (AIK), Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria), Kristoffer Olsson (Krasnodar), Jens-Lys Cajuste (Midtjylland), Mattias Svanberg (Bologna), Gustav Svensson (Guangzhou).

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Krasnodar), Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad), Robin Quaison (Mainz), Jordan Larsson (Spartak Moscow).

Spain

FIFA ranking: 6

Coach: Luis Enrique. The former Barcelona boss is putting his own spin on this squad, leaving out Sergio Ramos in a bold statement that this is the new generation of Spanish football.

Captain: Sergio Busquets.

One to watch: Ferran Torres. The Manchester City forward had a bright debut season, bagging 13 goals and three assists in all competitions.

Tournament record: Winners 1964, 2008, 2012.

Expectations: Have been in a constant rebuilding phase since 2014, and despite the talent on show Spain aren’t heavily tipped to win a fourth Euros. They should top the group though.

Odds: 7/1

Verdict: Quarter-finalists

Fixtures: June 14 v Sweden, June 19 v Poland, June 23 v Slovakia, all Seville.

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Man United), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Man City), Eric Garcia (Man City), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolves), Pablo Sarabia (PSG) .

Poland

FIFA ranking: 21

Coach: Paulo Sousa. Won Champions League with Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, was appointed in January after Jerzy Brzeczek was sacked.

Captain and one to watch: Robert Lewandowski. The 32-year-old hit 41 league goals for Bayern Munich this season.

Tournament record: Quarter-finalists 2016.

Expectations: Have firepower to get out of the group but likely to face whoever wins the group of death (F) in the knockouts.

Odds: 66/1

Verdict: Quarter-finalists.

Fixtures: June 14 v Slovakia, St Petersburg, June 19 v Spain, Seville, June 23 v Sweden, St Petersburg.

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Paweł Dawidowicz (Verona), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Michał Helik (Barnsley), Tomasz Kedziora (Dynamo Kiev), Kamil Piątkowski (Rakow Czestochowa), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Lech Poznan), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow).

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (Chicago Fire), Kamil Jozwiak (Derby), Mateusz Klich (Leeds), Kacper Kozlowski (Pogoń Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (L Moscow), Karol Linetty (Torino), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki (Fortuna Düsseldorf), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Arkadiusz Milik (Marseille), Karol Swiderski (PAOK), Jakub Swierczok (Piast Gliwice).

Slovakia

FIFA ranking: 36

Coach: Stefan Tarkovic. Having been an assistant coach at the 2016 Euros, Tarkovic was handed the main role last year after Slovakia sacked Pavel Hapal despite the fact that he led them to the play-off final.

Captain: Marek Hamsik

One to watch: Marek Hamsik. Hamsik is Slovakia’s most-capped player with 126 appearances under his belt, and the former Napoli man is still capable of running the show in midfield. Tournament record: Round of 16, 2016.

Expectations: Form has been erratic recently, including a 2-1 win over Northern Ireland and a loss to Russia. Probably not good enough to put a dent in their group-mates.

Odds: 325/1.

Verdict: Group stage

Fixtures: June 14 v Poland, June 18 v Sweden, both St Petersburg June 23 v Spain, Seville.

Goalkeepers: Martin Dúbravka (Newcastle), Marek Rodák (Fulham), Dušan Kuciak (Lechia Gdańsk)

Defenders: Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin), Lubomír Šatka (Lech Poznań), Denis Vavro (Huesca), Milan Škriniar (Inter Milan), Tomáš Hubočan (Omonoia), Dávid Hancko (Sparta Praha), Martin Koscelník (Liberec), Martin Valjent (Mallorca)

Midfielders: Marek Hamšík (IFK Göteborg), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Patrik Hrošovský (Genk), Juraj Kucka (Parma), Ondrej Duda (Köln), Róbert Mak (Ferencváros), Vladimír Weiss (Slovan Bratislava), László Bénes (Augsburg), Lukáš Haraslín (Sassuolo), Jakub Hromada (Slavia Praha), Tomáš Suslov (Groningen), Ján Greguš (Minnesota)

Forwards: Michal Ďuriš (Omonoia), Róbert Boženík (Feyenoord), Ivan Schranz (Jablonec).





GROUP F

France

FIFA ranking: 2

Coach: Didier Deschamps. Was a player when France won the World Cup-Euros double in 1998 and 2000, and has done a sterling job in charge of Les Bleus, winning the 2018 World Cup in style.

Captain: Hugo Lloris

One to watch: N’Golo Kante. All the hype will be around France’s stunning array of goalscorers, but just watch how Kante controls every game he’s in. He makes France complete.

Tournament record: Winners 1984, 2000. Runners-up 2016.

Expectations: Have the potential to equal Spain’s feat of three major trophies in a row. By far the most talented squad in the tournament, and a chance for revenge on Portugal in the group stage will be one that is relished.

Odds: 5/1

Verdict: Winners.

Fixtures: June 15 v Germany, Munich, June 19 v Hungary, June 23 v Portugal, both Budapest.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille).

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Everton), Leo Dubois (Lyon), Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Clement Lenglet (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).

Midfielders: N’golo Kante (Chelsea), Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Munchengladbach).

Hungary

FIFA ranking: 37

Coach: Marco Rossi. The Italian has been in charge since 2018 and had to miss their decisive play-off against Iceland due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Captain: Ádám Szalai

One to watch: Ádám Szalai. A bit of a journeyman in the Bundesliga where he currently plays with Mainz. A striker, he has scored 23 times in 69 games for Hungary.

Tournament record: Third 1964, Round of 16 2016.

Expectations: Unlucky to be the ‘other guys’ in the group of death. The Hungarians aren’t ones to give up easily though, and having two of their group games in their own capital will spur hopes of an upset.

Odds: 325/1

Verdict: Group stage.

Fixtures: June 15 v Portugal, June 19 v France, both Budapest, June 23 v Germany, Munich.

Goalkeepers: Ádám Bogdán (Ferencváros), Dénes Dibusz (Ferencváros), Péter Gulácsi (Leipzig)

Defenders: Bendegúz Bolla (Fehérvár), Endre Botka (Ferencváros), Attila Fiola (Fehérvár), Ákos Kecskés (Lugano), Ádám Lang (Omonoia), Gergő Lovrencsics (Ferencváros), Willi Orbán (Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Fenerbahçe)

Midfielders: Tamás Cseri (Mezőkövesd), Dániel Gazdag (Budapest Honvéd), Filip Holender (Partizan), László Kleinheisler (Osijek), Ádám Nagy (Bristol City), Loïc Négo (Fehérvár), Ándras Schäfer (Dunajská Streda), Dávid Sigér (Ferencváros)

Forwards: János Hahn (Paks), Nemanja Nikolić (Fehérvár), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Szabolcs Schön (Dallas), Ádám Szalai (Mainz), Kevin Varga (Kasımpaşa), Roland Varga (MTK Budapest)

Portugal

FIFA ranking: 5

Coach: Fernando Santos. In charge since 2014 and brought Euro 2016 back to Portugal, beating the French in the final.

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo.

One to watch: Bruno Fernandes. Has the ability to win a game almost by himself, and this is his first major tournament.

Tournament record: Winners 2016.

Expectations: Unimpressive in World Cup qualifying in the same group as Ireland. Style of play never really matched the attacking potential.

Odds: 10/1

Verdict: Round of 16.

Fixtures: June 15 v Hungary, Budapest, June 19 v Germany, Munich, June 23 v France, Budapest.

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patrício (Wolves), Rui Silva (Granada)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), José Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Dortmund)

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Paris), João Palhinha (Sporting CP), Rúben Neves (Wolves), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Moutinho (Wolves), Renato Sanches (LOSC Lille), Sérgio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP), André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica).

Germany

FIFA ranking: 12

Coach: Joachim Löw. Is ending his tenure which began after the 2006 World Cup, and a perfect swansong would be to finally claim a Euros crown. He’s been to the semi-finals twice and was runner-up in 2008.

Captain: Manuel Neuer

One to watch: Kai Havertz. It will be interesting to see how Havertz’s Champions League final heroics affect his tournament.

Tournament record: Winners 1972, 1980 (as West Germany), 1996.

Expectations: This is probably the most average team in Löw’s tenure. But it is Germany after all, they can never be ruled out, and will need stiff opposition in the knockouts to stop them from going far. Their lack of a consistent goalscorer is their Achilles heel.

Odds: 8/1

Verdict: Round of 16.

Fixtures: June 15 v France, June 18 v Portugal, June 23 v Hungary, all Budapest.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt).

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Monchengladbach), Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Christian Günter (Freiburg), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Robin Koch (Leeds), Niklas Süle (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: İlkay Gündoğan (Man City), Toni Kroos (R Madrid), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach).

Forwards: Timo Werner (Chelsea), Kevin Volland (Monaco).