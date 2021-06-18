Euro 2020 matchday eight: England and Scotland face off at Wembley

The latest chapter in the oldest rivalry in international football will unfold at Euro 2020 on Friday evening when England meet Scotland at Wembley.

Victory would see Gareth Southgate’s men progress to the last 16, while the Scots are desperate to open their Group D account after Monday’s 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic.

The Czechs will earlier attempt to build upon their good start when they face Croatia at Hampden Park, while the early kick-off will see Group E rivals Sweden, who drew 0-0 with Spain in their first game, and Slovakia, 2-1 winners against Poland, go head-to-head in St Petersburg.

Happy to grab the 3 points in a special matchâ¦ @ChrisEriksen8, we got you 👊



Good to have you back guys @DeBruyneKev/@axelwitsel28 & welcome to the 💯 club @dries_mertens14! pic.twitter.com/rBruV9khJq — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) June 17, 2021

On Thursday evening, Belgium came from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 on an emotional evening in Copenhagen, with Kevin De Bruyne the central character in the drama.

De Bruyne was introduced as a second-half substitute and set up Thorgan Hazard to cancel out Yussuf Poulsen’s second-minute opener before himself scoring the winner on a night when both sides paid tribute to Christian Eriksen as he continued his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

The Belgians booked their place in the knockout stage as a result, and they will be joined by Holland after Memphis Depay’s penalty and a second goal from Denzel Dumfries secured a 2-0 win over Austria.

However, North Macedonia will be going home after their final Group C game following a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine courtesy of goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, with Ezgjan Alioski replying.

Post of the day

Dutch masters

Expand Close Memphis Depay celebrates after putting Holland ahead against Austria from the penalty spot (Peter Dejong/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Memphis Depay celebrates after putting Holland ahead against Austria from the penalty spot (Peter Dejong/AP)

Quote of the day

“With Christian in our minds and in our hearts, knowing that he's still here, we know that it's going to be a tough few weeks for you, Christian, but we're here for you

Denmark head coach Kasper Hjulmand sends a message to midfielder Eriksen as he continues his recovery from a cardiac arrest.

Spot of bother

🇲🇰 First goal at a major tournament for Ezgjan

Alioski â½ï¸#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/UmoWLL78Jv — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

North Macedonia’s Alioski acrobatically fired home the rebound after Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan had denied him from 12 yards, but at the other end, Ruslan Malinovsky was not given a second chance by Stole Dimitrievski.

Stat attack

🦁 Memphis Depay has been directly involved in 49 goals in 66 Netherlands appearances (27 goals, 22 assists) 🔥🔥🔥#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/sjHTVshT4k — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 17, 2021

Depay scored his first goal of the tournament to continue his impressive attacking record in a Holland shirt.

Up next

June 18

Sweden v Slovakia (Group E, St Petersburg, 1400)

Croatia v Czech Republic (Group D, Glasgow, 1700)

England v Scotland (Group D, London, 2000)