Euro 2020 matchday 10: Wales reach last 16 despite defeat by indomitable Italy

Wales reflect on their progress to the last 16 at Euro 2020 in a post-match huddle after their defeat to Italy (Riccardo Antimiani, Pool via AP)

Wales reached the last 16 at Euro 2020 after a gutsy display in a 1-0 defeat by Italy and Switzerland kept their own hopes alive after beating Turkey 3-1.

Rob Page’s Wales played the last 35 minutes with 10 men in Rome after Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Federico Bernardeschi.

Matteo Pessina scored the 39th-minute winner as Italy finished top of Group A, with Wales holding on to second place ahead of Switzerland on goal difference.

Switzerland had Welsh hearts racing by establishing a 2-0 interval lead against Turkey in Baku and trimming Wales’ goal difference advantage, but their qualification hopes now rest on being one of the four best third-placed sides.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice in Switzerland’s win over Turkey to keep his side’s hopes of progressing from the group alive.

The Liverpool forward Shaqiri gave Switzerland a 2-0 half-time lead after team-mate Haris Seferovic had opened the scoring and added his second after Irfan Kahveci’s long-range effort for Turkey had reduced the deficit.

The Swiss, beaten 3-0 by Italy last Wednesday after drawing 1-1 with Wales in their opening match, needed to win to stand any chance of progression.

Turkey head home after three straight defeats, having lost to both Italy and Wales without scoring.

Post of the day

Whether youâve supported us from home, or travelled to Baku or Rome. We have one thing to say to #TheRedWall.



DIOLCH â¤ï¸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Anything is possible when you believe in Cymru.#WAL | #EURO2020 | #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/QNn3spVAPe — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) June 20, 2021

What a relief!

Expand Close Gareth Bale cannot hide his relief in his post-match interview after 10-man Wales held on to second place in Group A (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gareth Bale cannot hide his relief in his post-match interview after 10-man Wales held on to second place in Group A (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)

Swiss on a roll

Stat attack

🇮🇹 𝗜 𝗧 𝗔 𝗟 𝗬 🇮🇹



🔹 30 games unbeaten

🔹 11 straight clean sheets

🔹 32 goals without reply #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ZrB2irfeze — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 20, 2021

Quote of the day

I can’t speak highly enough of the boys. They’ve had to dig deep and they’ve got the job done Wales head coach Rob Page

Up next

Finland v Belgium (Group B, St Petersburg, 2000)

Russia v Denmark (Group B, Copenhagen, 2000)

Ukraine v Austria (Group C, Bucharest, 1700)

North Macedonia v Netherlands (Group C, Amsterdam, 1700)